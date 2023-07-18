FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup roundtable: Who is the USWNT's most important player? Published Jul. 18, 2023 10:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The evolution of the U.S. women's national team over the last four years has created new opportunities for players to stand out. However, as much as things have changed for the USWNT, the goal hasn't: win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and make history.

We asked our panel of FOX Sports soccer experts to highlight which players they think can push the U.S. closer to that goal in Australia and Zealand — here's who they picked.

Who is the United States' most important player and why?

Carli Lloyd: Sophia Smith. She has made a name for herself dominating in the NWSL, but now she has to show she can bring that to the world stage and will be key at scoring goals and being a constant offensive threat.

[Behind Sophia Smith's supreme confidence: 'From Day 1, I'm a winner']

Alexi Lalas: Julie Ertz. Huge leader, and in the midfield she can do the necessary dirty work that nobody else can. If she switches to the back she can help mitigate for the loss of Becky Sauerbrunn.

Leslie Osborne: Naomi Girma and Alex Morgan. Girma will have to continue to step up in Becky's absence and lead the back line especially with a shaky Alana Cook. Alex Morgan's leadership and play at the 9 also is vital to this team's success.

Jimmy Conrad: I'm going to flip this question on its head and say USWNT coach, Vlatko Andonovski! In his one big event so far with the team, the last Olympics, he lost to Canada in the semifinals and had to settle for the bronze medal. And, looking at his roster, he's going to have some tough decisions as to who starts and who doesn't in every line of the field and if he doesn't get these picks right, he could be another disappointing finish in a big tournament. So, my eyes will be on him and how he gets the most out of this group of players.

Can Vlatko Andonovski lead USWNT to a three-peat in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

David Mosse: Rose Lavelle. She'll need to be at her best for the U.S. to control the midfield.

Laken Litman: Julie Ertz. The U.S. needs that cold-blooded enforcer in the middle of the field without Becky Sauerbrunn. And whether Ertz is filling in for Sauerbrunn at center back or playing defensive midfield, the game has to go through her. Ertz, who had a baby less than a year ago, also brings a positive energy and tons of encouragement to a young team that will need it in tough moments.

Doug McIntyre: Julie Ertz. No other player in the pool has her combination of physicality, intensity and title-winning experience. All of that will be extra important with Sauerbrunn missing this summer.

[Julie Ertz's return delivers jolt of happiness to USWNT]

Martin Rogers: Alex Morgan. This team has always thrived on the back of its big stars and there is none bigger than Morgan, still getting it done at elite level heading into her fourth World Cup. A clutch performer who loves the big stage.

Which U.S. player has the most potential to make or break the United States and why?

Lloyd: Trinity Rodman. She has the ability to make something happen with her individual brilliance. She has the pace, creativity and the ability to find the back of the net from a variety of different ways in front of the goal.

Sophia Smith & Trinity Rodman headline Aly Wagner's top breakout stars to watch for in Women's FIFA World Cup | SPEAK

Lalas: Alyssa Thompson. She possesses unharnessed speed, and when she gets subbed in she can fundamentally change the complexion of the game. If she can direct her speed and develop a ruthless ness she can devastate opponents.

Osborne: Rose Lavelle needs to be healthy and play. She is such a special player and hasn't seen many minutes for club or country since April. Rose can cause a lot of problems for other teams and open up play for others. She could be that X-Factor for the U.S.

Conrad: Alyssa Naeher. You can't win anything of consequence without a hot goalkeeper and, given that Naeher helped lead the USWNT to glory in 2019, she has the experience to boot, which I think gives her the edge over Casey Murphy as the No. 1.

Mosse: Naomi Girma. The absence of Becky Sauerbrunn places even more responsibility on her shoulders.

Litman: Rose Lavelle. We haven't seen her play at the international or club level since April, when she got hurt in a friendly. She is a key and super creative piece in the U.S. midfield. Coach Vlatko Andonovski has assured the public that she will be ready, but the fact that she hasn't played a match in months and isn't 100% healthy is cause for concern.

McIntyre: Alyssa Naeher. Perhaps the most unappreciated veteran on the squad, the goalkeeper will be called on to make a match-winning stop or two at some point. Who knows if the U.S. would even be gunning for a three-peat this summer if not for her penalty save against England in the semis at France 2019.

Rogers: Trinity Rodman. We've already had a glimpse of how Rodman loves to make an impact and how she is unfazed by any occasion. She'd prefer to be starting, but what a devastating weapon for Vlatko Andonovski to be able to bring off the bench. No other coach in the tournament has that kind of luxury.

