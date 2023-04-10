FIFA Women's World Cup Julie Ertz's return delivers jolt of happiness to USWNT Updated Apr. 10, 2023 2:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

AUSTIN, Texas — It had been 611 days since Julie Ertz last played in a U.S. women’s national team game. That was in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 — or to break it down further, approximately 879,840 minutes ago.

It had also been 240 days, or 345,600 minutes, since Ertz gave birth to baby boy Madden in August.

But when she came on for the Americans in the 67th minute of a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, it only took her five minutes to get a yellow card. It was her first tackle since being back in action, and she was so incredulous that she drew a yellow, Ertz apologized to the Irish player.

"I pride myself in defending, winning the ball," said a half grinning, half laughing Ertz following the match. "I think my eyes were the size of my whole face, so my excitement got the best of me. I’ll make sure to reign that back and be more clean on my technique."

Ertz hasn’t stopped smiling since she was called into the USWNT camp last week. It’s the final training camp before coach Vlatko Andonovski announces his World Cup roster in June, and he surprised a lot of people by including her on the 26-player roster during this window. As recently as the SheBelieves Cup in February, Andonovski said that "time was running out" for her, and he didn’t think the U.S. would be able to count on her return in time for this summer.

But Ertz has worked her way back after having a baby, and it’s clear she’s ready to make a push for her third World Cup roster.

Coaches and teammates evidently think so, too. Anytime they’re asked about Ertz being back with the squad, their faces automatically light up. When Andonovski was asked how Ertz looked during her first couple days of training on Friday, a huge smile took over his face. The same thing happened to Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan.

"I’m so happy to have Julie back," Lavelle said. "She’s an enforcer, an ankle-cruncher. She’s gonna get stuck in, and her energy is amazing. Especially when it comes to set pieces, her attention to detail is incredible.

"She’s back like she never left."

Added Morgan: "She’s just someone who has a huge presence on the field. She’s gonna grind out that tackle, she’s not gonna pull out of anything. Especially in a game against Ireland where they’re extremely physical, they're pulling jerseys, they're pushing, they're having flailing arms everywhere. She’s someone who just came in and immediately was getting on the ground, tackling, got a yellow card [and did] whatever it took for the team.

"That’s just JJ."

As soon as Ertz entered Saturday’s match, the intensity level and pace picked up. The U.S. was up 1-0 in the moment, but was reeling after Mallory Swanson suffered an apparent serious left knee injury. Ertz checked in and her unmistakable blonde hair and blue pre-wrap was seen zooming all around the field.

"We're happy with where she’s at," Andonovski said. "We could see some really good stuff. We could see the true JJ on the field."

Andonovski and Ertz both admitted there were moments when Ertz was too amped up and needed to be dialed back. She rushed the pass a few times and made mistakes. She was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute. At one point, Ertz yelled at Lavelle to drop back and play the No. 6 defensive midfielder spot, so she could move up in the attack. Coaches quickly told Ertz to get back. She went "off script" a few times, Andonovski said, but that was OK.

After all, he expects those things out of Ertz. Her call-up included the caveat that the team would be patient since she hasn’t played in so long and needed time to reintegrate into this environment.

Ertz had impactful moments, too, like when she found Lindsey Horan in the box which led to a foul. Horan converted the penalty kick and clinched the 2-0 final score.

It was just one game, but Ertz’s energy was where everyone hoped it would be.

"It was a joy to be back and play, and it was fun to get the competitive juices flowing," Ertz said. "I honestly had no idea if I would play or how much time I would play, so I felt like I got a pretty good chunk of time, more than I was expecting. I think I might have been smiling the whole time playing."

Ertz doesn’t expect to automatically be given a roster spot, despite being a two-time World Cup champion and a critical piece in the 2019 title run. Andonovski started Andi Sullivan alongside Horan and Lavelle in Saturday’s match, which has been his preferred midfield trio since Ertz has been out. That group could very well be what the U.S. rolls with in New Zealand and Australia, too. As she reacclimates, Ertz has been humble and ego-less. She’s cognizant of balancing being herself without stepping on anyone’s toes.

"I think that’s really important," Ertz said. "Just like anything else, coming back when you're away for a time, you’re kind of back at the bottom of the totem pole. It’s earning your respect again and learning from them, which is really fun, and it’s a different version (of the team and midfield) than when I left, and I really enjoy that because they know I need to work up that respect again, and you're just grinding it out and proving that you should be here and can make a difference and help.

"The girls have been fantastic. I really enjoy the midfield and I think with the younger faces as well, adding different flair and creativity is a way to challenge me more, which I enjoy. It’s a new challenge for me."

Before Saturday’s kickoff, Ertz was honored for earning her 100th cap, which actually happened in March 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Her family, including her husband, Zach, and her baby, Madden, posed for pictures on the field. When she entered the game, Becky Sauerbrunn ran over to the sideline to give her the captain’s armband. Ertz said Sauerbrunn prepared her for that moment beforehand, saying that’s what this team always does when a player reaches 100 caps. But that didn’t make it any less emotional for Ertz.

"I never thought that I would ever hit 100," Ertz said.

While Ertz hasn’t announced which NWSL club she’ll be joining and is still working her way back to being 90 minutes fit, it’s clear her overall presence gives this team a boost. Plus, Andonovski has said that any player who can help the team win the World Cup will be considered — even if a player’s "80 percent or 90 percent is better than somebody else’s best," he said recently.

As of right now, Ertz appears to fall into that category. And there is still plenty of time for her to make her World Cup case.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

