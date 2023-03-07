Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
Brazil will bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, the South American nation's sports ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry said on Twitter that the country's bid "is being constructed by the government and sports bodies," including the Brazilian soccer confederation.
Both Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo mayors have expressed interest in having their cities host the final if Brazil wins the bid.
A joint bid of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany as well as another of South Africa are also in contention. Soccer executives in the United States have recently said they're considering a bid to host the tournament either in 2027 or 2031.
Brazil held the men's World Cup in 1950 and 2014.
This year's Women's World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand.
FIFA is expected to announce its choice next year.
"We are starting to deal with this now. We have until March to show our interest and until May to work on it," sports minister Ana Moser told website GE. "We are talking to the Brazilian soccer confederation and (potential) host cities."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
