FIFA Women's World Cup
FIFA Women's World Cup

Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Published Mar. 7, 2023 4:34 p.m. EST

Brazil will bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, the South American nation's sports ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter that the country's bid "is being constructed by the government and sports bodies," including the Brazilian soccer confederation.

Both Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo mayors have expressed interest in having their cities host the final if Brazil wins the bid.

A joint bid of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany as well as another of South Africa are also in contention. Soccer executives in the United States have recently said they're considering a bid to host the tournament either in 2027 or 2031.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil held the men's World Cup in 1950 and 2014.

This year's Women's World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA is expected to announce its choice next year.

"We are starting to deal with this now. We have until March to show our interest and until May to work on it," sports minister Ana Moser told website GE. "We are talking to the Brazilian soccer confederation and (potential) host cities."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Brazil
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
Lamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness 2023 Image March Madness 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes