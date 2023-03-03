United States Top landing spots for Christian Pulisic if he leaves Chelsea this summer Published Mar. 3, 2023 5:51 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Christian Pulisic has been linked to a move away from Chelsea F.C. for a few years now, but there's reason to believe that it might actually happen this year.

For starters, Pulisic hasn't played much under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter, and that was true even before his latest injury. Chelsea also spent over $350 million in the January transfer window, including $125 million on forwards alone.

Teams will undoubtedly have interested in the United States men's national team star this summer, but which club would be the best fit for him? Alexi Lalas and his co-host David Mosse ranked their top-five landing spots for Pulisic on the latest of episode the "State of the Union" podcast.

5. AC Milan

In January, Spanish outlet Marca reported that Italian giants AC Milan were interested in meeting with Chelsea's board over a transfer for Pulisic. While it's unclear if that meeting ever happened, Milan would be a great place for Pulisic to get a fresh start.

"It's not the AC Milan of the 80s or 90s — we all understand that," Lalas said. "It's not even the AC Milan of 10 or 20 years ago. Having said that, there is opportunity, and I think the way the game is played and the type of player he is, Christian Pulisic — at his best — can be [Alessandro] Del Piero-esque. I know it's sacrilegious to say something like that. But have not seen him at his best. Maybe going to Italy can draw that out."

4. Leeds United

Even after sacking Jesse Marsch, the American influence at Leeds United is still strong with USMNT stars Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie. Could Pulisic be the next American to join the club lovingly nicknamed by fans as "Leeds United States"? It's a possibility.

"He's got his friends there, he's got that American connection there," Lalas said. "It would be a very, very different environment because no matter what happens, I think Leeds is going to continue to be this team that struggles each and every year to be a medium-sized team in the EPL, but there might be a comfort in that, and that step down may provide him to do some different things."

3. Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid appear to be headed for an overhaul with star attacker João Félix on loan at Chelsea and manager Diego Simeone on the hot seat. Under the right set of circumstances, Pulisic could flourish with one of the biggest clubs in Spain.

"The general style of La Liga would suit him more than maybe the rough and tumble style of the EPL ," Lalas said. "My caveat there would be: if he's getting berated every week Simeone and playing outside back. I'd hate to see him go to La Liga, play for Atlético Madrid and just get down and dirty instead of using his God-given talents."

2. Newcastle United

Newcastle and Chelsea have reportedly held discussions over Pulisic in each of the last two transfer windows but nothing came to fruition. With the opportunity of competing in the Champions League for the first time since 2003 looming, this summer might be the perfect time for the Magpies to make a move for Pulisic.

"With the way that they play — or the way they want to play — I think he is a welcome addition," Lalas said. "It's not the highest level where you've got that type of pressure; it's not your Man City, it's not your Liverpool even though they're struggling right now. The pressure wouldn't be as great, and he gets to stay in the EPL and be part of that project. He represents the skill, ability and talent that is that next level for Newcastle."

1. Real Madrid

A rumor from the DailyMail has had U.S. fans dreaming of Christian Pulisic in a Real Madrid jersey. On one hand, Real Madrid has no shortage of attacking talent, particularly on the wing with Brazilian stars Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, so Pulisic wouldn't get the playing time he would at some of the other clubs he's been linked to.

On the other hand, it's Real Madrid, arguably the biggest club in the world.

"Part of me says it's an offer you can't refuse: it's Real Madrid. Christian Pulisic has made plenty of money, he will continue to make plenty of money, so he doesn't necessarily have to go places because of the money, and if he went to Real Madrid he would still make lots of money. But I think it represents so much. I think it's the culmination of the project that is Christian Pulisic if this were to come to be and if Real Madrid was actually interested in Christian."

