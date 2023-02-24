Barcelona
Inter Miami coach confirms interest in Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets

Updated Feb. 24, 2023 7:42 p.m. EST

MLS side Inter Miami CF has interest in signing Lionel Messi and his former FC Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets when their contracts expire this summer, Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville told reporters on Friday.

"We want to bring the best players in the world to this football club. Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out more in recent years," Neville told The Times. "They’re great players who would still be a massive benefit to this organisation. For MLS, it would be a game-changer.

"Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football. From Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves, Robert Lewandowski, Willian, Cesc Fàbregas, Luis Suárez … all of them you can rattle off.

"We’re always going to be linked with the best players in the world. We had Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi. Now we’ve got the opportunity to bring in some new designated players following their retirements."

A return to Paris Saint-Germain isn't out of the question for Messi, with both parties reportedly in contact over a possible extension, but in the event that Messi leaves, Inter Miami and FC Barcelona are seen as the most likely destinations for the 35-year-old superstar. Barcelona manager Xavi, another one of Messi's former teammates, recently said that the door is "always open" for Messi to return to the Blaugrana.

Busquets, 34, is still at Barcelona, but he's yet to receive a contract renewal offer. Xavi is in support of re-signing the defensive midfielder, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Both Messi and Busquets are free to negotiate contracts with a new club because their contracts are set to expire this summer.

Inter Miami will open its season against CF Montreal Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

