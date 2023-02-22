MLS 2023 MLS title odds: LAFC opens as favorite to win MLS Cup 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

LAFC swept the Major League Soccer team titles last season, winning the Supporters' Shield (best regular season record) and season-ending MLS Cup.

Can the Black and Gold sweep the major titles again? Or will another team take home the two prestigious trophies this season?

The 28th MLS season begins Saturday with the addition of the 29th franchise, Saint Louis City SC.

Let's take a look at some betting options for North America's top men's soccer league.

Here are the updated title odds for all the teams in the MLS (with all odds via FOX Bet ):

ODDS TO WIN THE MLS CUP (via FOX Bet)*

LAFC +400 (bet $10 to win $50)

Philadelphia Union +600 (bet $10 to win $70)

NYCFC +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

CF Montreal +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

New York Red Bulls +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

LA Galaxy +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Austin FC +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Nashville SC +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Inter Miami CF +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Seattle Sounders +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Atlanta United +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Toronto FC +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Sporting Kansas City +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

New England Revolution +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Columbus Crew +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

FC Dallas +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

FC Cincinnati +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Orlando City SC +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Minnesota United +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Colorado Rapids +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Real Salt Lake +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Portland Timbers +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

San Jose Earthquakes +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Charlotte FC +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

D.C. United +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Chicago Fire +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Vancouver Whitecaps +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Houston Dynamo +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Saint Louis City SC +10000 (bet $10 to win $1.010)



*Odds as of 2/21/2023

MLS announced changes to its playoff format on Tuesday. A pair of single-elimination Wild-Card matches on Oct. 25-26 were added, and Round One will be a best-of-three format from Oct. 28-Nov. 12.

The MLS Cup is Dec. 9.

The top seven finishers in each conference get a bye into Round One. The eighth and ninth seeds in each conference will play in the Wild-Card matches.

The LA Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, ‘05, ’11, ‘12 and ’14). DC United is second with four titles (1996-99, 2004).

Team Heartbreak in MLS? It might be the New England Revolution, who are 0-5 in MLS Cup title matches (2002, ‘05-’07, '14).

Here are the past 10 MLS Cup winners:

2022 LAFC *

2021 New York City FC

2020 Columbus Crew

2019 Seattle Sounders

2018 Atlanta United FC

2017 Toronto FC *

2016 Seattle Sounders

2015 Portland Timbers

2014 Los Angeles Galaxy

2013 Sporting KC

Here are the past 10 Supporters' Shield winners:

2022 LAFC

2021 New England Revolution

2020 Philadelphia Union

2019 Los Angeles FC

2018 New York Red Bulls

2017 Toronto FC

2016 FC Dallas

2015 New York Red Bulls

2014 Seattle Sounders

2013 New York Red Bulls

* = swept MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield

