FIFA Women's World Cup
Lionel Messi stats tracker: Every goal, assist and trophy for Inter Miami
FIFA Women's World Cup

Lionel Messi stats tracker: Every goal, assist and trophy for Inter Miami

Published Aug. 10, 2023 11:37 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi hasn't had any problem adjusting to life with Inter Miami. In four games for the David Beckham-backed MLS club, he's recorded seven goals and three assists, and the club has a perfect record of 4W-0D-0L in games he's played in.

July 21, Leagues Cup: W @ Cruz Azul (1 goal)

Messi had a debut straight out of a movie script. After coming on a substitute in the 54th minute, he scored Inter Miami's match-winner from a free kick in the third minute of stoppage time.

Lionel Messi drills a ridiculous free kick in stoppage time in his inaugural match with Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi drills a ridiculous free kick in stoppage time in his inaugural match with Inter Miami CF


July 25, Leagues Cup: vs. Atlanta United FC (2 goals, 2 assists)

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi got his first start for Inter Miami in his second match, and he showed just how much damage he can with a full 90 minutes, scoring two goals and dishing out two assists.

Lionel Messi scores his first brace with Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi scores his first brace with Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup


August 2, Leagues Cup: vs. Orlando City SC (2 goals)

It's not just Messi's famous left foot that's lethal. Against Inter Miami's interstate rivals Orlando City, Messi scored two goals, the second of which was with his right foot, and on the first touch, too. Messi's first was a volley from point-blank rage.

Lionel Messi scores two more goals for Inter Miami to help secure a 3-1 victory over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi scores two more goals for Inter Miami to help secure a 3-1 victory over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup

August 6, Leagues Cup: @ FC Dallas (2 goals, 1 assist)

Within his first four games, Messi established a reputation for scoring clutch free kicks. After scoring the match-winner from a free kick in his debut, Messi scored the game-tying goal in Inter Miami's round of 16 matchup with FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup. It was also his second of the match.

Lionel Messi scores TWO MORE GOALS for Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas

Lionel Messi scores TWO MORE GOALS for Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
MLS
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: C.J. Stroud gets a taste of adversity in Texans preseason opener

C.J. Stroud gets a taste of adversity in Texans preseason opener

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes