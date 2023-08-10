Lionel Messi stats tracker: Every goal, assist and trophy for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi hasn't had any problem adjusting to life with Inter Miami. In four games for the David Beckham-backed MLS club, he's recorded seven goals and three assists, and the club has a perfect record of 4W-0D-0L in games he's played in.
July 21, Leagues Cup: W @ Cruz Azul (1 goal)
Messi had a debut straight out of a movie script. After coming on a substitute in the 54th minute, he scored Inter Miami's match-winner from a free kick in the third minute of stoppage time.
Lionel Messi drills a ridiculous free kick in stoppage time in his inaugural match with Inter Miami CF
July 25, Leagues Cup: vs. Atlanta United FC (2 goals, 2 assists)
Messi got his first start for Inter Miami in his second match, and he showed just how much damage he can with a full 90 minutes, scoring two goals and dishing out two assists.
August 2, Leagues Cup: vs. Orlando City SC (2 goals)
It's not just Messi's famous left foot that's lethal. Against Inter Miami's interstate rivals Orlando City, Messi scored two goals, the second of which was with his right foot, and on the first touch, too. Messi's first was a volley from point-blank rage.
Lionel Messi scores two more goals for Inter Miami to help secure a 3-1 victory over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup
August 6, Leagues Cup: @ FC Dallas (2 goals, 1 assist)
Within his first four games, Messi established a reputation for scoring clutch free kicks. After scoring the match-winner from a free kick in his debut, Messi scored the game-tying goal in Inter Miami's round of 16 matchup with FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup. It was also his second of the match.
