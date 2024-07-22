MLS
Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez to miss MLS All-Star Game
MLS

Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez to miss MLS All-Star Game

Published Jul. 22, 2024 6:17 p.m. ET

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi won't play in the MLS All-Star Game while nursing an ankle injury.

The 37-year-old Messi left the July 14 Copa América final win over Colombia with a right ankle injury. His teammate, Luis Suárez, also won't play in the game Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with what the team described as "knee discomfort."

Both were listed among the unavailable players by the league on Monday.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner from Argentina, has missed Miami's wins over Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire. The team said both players' status for Saturday's Leagues Cup opening match at home against Mexican club Puebla "will be assessed based on their daily recovery process."

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLS All-Star Game pits top players from league clubs against players from Mexico's Liga MX.

Miami teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will play Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango will also miss the All-Star Game while serving a four-game suspension from Major League Soccer for violating the league's anti-harassment policy. Arango leads MLS with 17 goals and 11 assists.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT coaching rumors tracker: Latest buzz on who USA will hire

USMNT coaching rumors tracker: Latest buzz on who USA will hire

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes