United States USMNT coaching rumors tracker: Latest buzz on who USA will hire Published Jul. 17, 2024 6:58 p.m. ET

Less than two years away from playing co-host for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, the United States men's national team needs a new coach.

Gregg Berhalter was dismissed from his role in early July after six years at the helm across two stints following the USMNT's elimination from the 2024 Copa América on home soil. Since then, numerous candidates have popped up both within the U.S. and abroad to coach the young, talented group of players expected to take center stage in 2026.

U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker said he's targeting a "serial winner" as the next USMNT head coach and hopes to have someone in place by the time the U.S. plays its next set of scheduled international friendlies in September.

Follow along below for the latest buzz, including in-depth reporting and insight from FOX Sports USMNT insider Doug McIntyre!

July 17

U.S. interested in ex-Chelsea, PSG, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

The U.S. has expressed interest in Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to media reports in Argentina and England. Pochettino is best known for shepherding a Tottenham side that consistently finished near the top of the English Premier League and qualified for the UEFA Champions League during his five years in charge from 2014-2019.

Under his watch, current England captain Harry Kane blossomed into one of the best strikers in the world while Tottenham made the Champions League final in 2019, losing to Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool. Since his departure from Tottenham, Pochettino guided Paris Saint-Germain to two domestic trophies in France and a Champions League semifinal berth in 2021, then returned to England and brought a young, inexperienced Chelsea side back to qualification for European competition and a sixth-place Premier League finish this past club season before leaving in May reported clashes with Chelsea's leadership.

Pochettino plays an aggressive, high-pressing attack style that would be markedly different from Berhalter's. He also has an excellent reputation for cluture-building and developing young attackers such as Kane and Son Hueng-min at Tottenham and Chelsea forward Cole Palmer last year. Pochettino is also reportedly a leading candidate for the England national team job following Gareth Southgate's departure after Euro 2024.

Ex-England manager Gareth Southgate a candidate to lead USMNT?

Southgate immediately became linked to the USMNT opening upon leaving England following the team's 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. He departs his home country's national team after leading England to back-to-back European Championship runner-up finishes and a semifinal appearance in the 2018 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Southgate was a vastly polarizing figure among fans and pundits for his conservative play style despite England's immense talent, though some such as former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard have praised him for changing the culture of a historically underacheiving England team. However, he departs as the most successful England coach from the past 50 years on a major tournament results basis. Southgate's connection to the USMNT is through Crocker, with whom he worked closely at the English Football Authority.

[Read more: Is Gareth Southgate a viable candidate for the USMNT coaching vacancy? It's complicated.]

LAFC's Steve Cherundolo among top domestic candidates for USMNT job

When initially hiring Berhalter in 2018, the USSF turned inward, plucking someone from the MLS coaching ranks who had played for the national team at a World Cup. If the federation repeats that pattern this time around, Cherundolo is the most likely candidate, and is indeed a legitimate top option for the job, as FOX Sports' Doug McIntyre first reported.

The 45-year-old Cherundolo has limited experience as a top-flight manager, but has impressed in his two-plus years with LAFC, leading the side to four cup finals in his time there including an MLS Cup title in 2022. He was a stalwart figure on the back line for the USMNT for nearly 15 years, including playing all 390 of the team's minutes at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. And though Cherundolo's head coaching experience has come in his native U.S., his entire club playing career came in the German Bundesliga for Hannover 96, giving him a wealth of valuable experience and connections in Europe.

