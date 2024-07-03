Copa América USMNT coach candidates: 10 to watch, including Jürgen Klopp Updated Jul. 3, 2024 5:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The big question isn't whether Gregg Berhalter will return as the U.S. men's national team's coach. The big question is who will replace him if he doesn't.

American Jesse Marsch — a finalist for the job last year before U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker ultimately rehired Berhalter — is unavailable after taking the Canada job. He promptly led the Reds to Friday's Copa América quarterfinal against Venezuela (9 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app). With that in mind, there's no obvious replacement. Other oft-mentioned possibilities (José Mourinho, Pellegrino Materazzo) are also currently employed and/or unlikely to leave their current jobs.

There are plenty of other potential candidates, however. Below are 10 names, in no particular order, who could be on Crocker's list, and their chances of getting the job.

Jürgen Klopp, 57, Unattached

Why it makes sense: U.S. Soccer likes to say it hired the best coach in the world in charismatic women's national team boss Emma Hayes. Klopp is the equivalent on the men's side. Landing the former Liverpool manager ahead of the 2026 World Cup at home would be a game-changer for the federation; Klopp's presence alone would instantly make the USMNT relevant globally.

Klopp won everything possible in his near-decade at Anfield, and he's available after leaving the Reds in May. He'd command an enormous salary — Klopp earned around $20 million a season at Liverpool. But were he genuinely interested, the USSF would have to move heaven and earth to make it happen, mainly by soliciting funds from donors and sponsors to underwrite the investment, multiple sources tell FOX Sports. The federation is expected to at least see if it's a possibility, according to one source.

Why it doesn't: Truly elite coaches want to win trophies, and Klopp isn't likely to view the USMNT as realistically capable of hoisting the World Cup in 2026. He's not likely to be primarily motivated by money; why leave Liverpool if he was? To that point, Klopp had repeatedly said he wanted a full year off from coaching at least. The USMNT probably can't afford to wait until 2025. Even for the beloved German.

Likelihood: 2 (On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the most likely.)

Steve Cherundolo, 45, LAFC

Why it makes sense: Cherundolo checks a lot of boxes: He took LAFC to consecutive MLS Cups finals in his first two years with the club, winning in 2022. He also has a Supporters Shield, reached a Concacaf final, and was an assistant in the Bundesliga before that. Cherundolo was part of three US World Cup teams as a player. He speaks perfect German, is connected across Europe and is universally respected back home. He also wouldn't cost much more than Hayes, which could be a factor if the likes of Klopp and Southgate aren't interested.

Why it doesn't: The San Diego native is happy in Southern California and is still less than three years into his head coaching career. He might not feel ready. LAFC could also balk at letting him leave mid-season. It's hard to see them standing in his way, though, and the opportunity might be difficult to turn down. Cherundolo is the early front-runner.

Likelihood: 8

Gareth Southgate, 53, England national team

Why it makes sense: The longtime Three Lions manager is a big name. And he's expected to leave his post after Euro 2024 even if England wins the tournament, which they absolutely still can. The USSF could trumpet its ambition if they do, plus Southgate knows the international game inside out. He's familiar with the U.S. player pool, having scouted the Americans extensively ahead of the countries' group stage meeting at Qatar 2022. The media-savvy Southgate would quickly endear himself to mainstream fans in a far more forgiving media landscape. And he might be intrigued by the chance to lead another national team in a World Cup on home soil.

Why it doesn't: Southgate's playing style has been called boring. And while he wouldn't cost as much as Klopp he certainly wouldn't come cheap — especially if he ends up leading England's men to their first title since 1966. He currently earns north of $6 million from the FA and would presumably require significantly more to hop the pond.

Likelihood: 4

Jim Curtin, 45, Philadelphia Union

Why it makes sense: The second-longest-tenured coach in MLS is among its best: Curtin led frugal Philly to the Supporters Shield in 2020 and an MLS Cup appearance in 2022. He's also coached a number of current national teamers, including Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie. His plain-spoken, down-to-earth personality would resonate with U.S. fans and players alike.

Why it doesn't: For all of his accomplishments, Curtin has no experience at all at the international level. That's probably a dealbreaker less than two years out from the next World Cup.

Likelihood: 2

Patrick Vieira, 48, Strasbourg

Why it makes sense: Vieira spent a successful two-plus seasons leading MLS side NYCFC. He's since gone on to manage Premier League Crystal Palace — where he worked with U.S defender Chris Richards — in between stints with clubs in Ligue 1 in his native France. He'd also command respect in the U.S. locker room: As a no-nonsense central midfielder, he helped lead Les Bleus to a World Cup and won multiple Premier League and Serie A titles as a club captain.

Why it doesn't: Vieira earns almost $3 million with Strasbourg and could expect more from U.S. Soccer. He can be prickly with colleagues and media members when things don't go well, which isn't ideal. There's also a feeling that the federation would prefer an American coach for a home World Cup, unless the candidate is a no-brainer like Klopp.

Likelihood: 5

Hugo Perez, 60, unattached

Why it makes sense: The former U.S. World Cup midfielder and under-15 national team coach worked with several current senior teamers at youth level, including Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic. He spent almost three years at the helm of an El Salvador squad that punched well above its weight, including a tie with Berhalter's U.S. side during 2022 World Cup qualifying. Asked by FOX Sports early last year if he would be interested in coaching his old team, Perez didn't say no.

Why it doesn't: Crocker is believed to have spoken to Perez before Berhalter was rehired last year. But he wasn't among the finalists, perhaps because of his limited body of work: The Salvadoran job, which Perez was fired from last fall, represents his only managerial experience at the senior level.

Likelihood: 2

Thierry Henry 46, France Olympic team

Why it makes sense: Having played and coached in MLS, Henry knows the American soccer landscape better than most. The former World Cup-winning player has been an assistant at multiple major tournaments with Belgium. He has long been interested in the U.S. job, having turned down France's Women's World Cup team last year just in case Crocker would appoint him. Could Crocker reconsider if Henry leads Les Bleus to a gold medal at the Paris Games?

Why it doesn't: Henry bombed out as Monaco's boss in 2019 after just 20 games — a spell his reputation has never really recovered from despite a respectable season in Montreal a year later.

Likelihood: 1

David Wagner, 52, unattached

Why it makes sense: The German-born former USMNT player has coached teams in the Bundesliga, Premier League, Champions League and in England's second tier. He worked with McKennie at Schalke and Josh Sargent with Norwich City. Before that, he was Klopp's top assistant at Borussia Dortmund.

Why it doesn't: The shine has come off Wagner in the seven years since he got Huddersfield promoted to the Prem. He's lasted just a year in his last three jobs and has won 35 percent of his matches as a coach.

Likelihood: 2

Bob Bradley, 66, Stabaek

Why it makes sense: Arguably the most successful American coach of all time, Bradley led the U.S. to the final of the 2009 Confederations Cup — stunning Spain's all-conquering Golden Generation to get there — and the knockout stage of World Cup 2010, where they lost to Ghana in extra time. He also led Egypt's national team last decade. A stern taskmaster, Bradley's tough love could be exactly the wake-up call the current USMNT needs.

Why it doesn't: Bradley has never forgiven U.S. Soccer for firing him after the 2011 Gold Cup and replacing him with Jürgen Klinsmann. And hiring Bradley could be viewed as a step backward for the federation, which would prefer not to go with a retread.

Likelihood: 3

Wilfried Nancy, 27, Columbus Crew

Why it makes sense: The best manager in MLS, hands down, Nancy won MLS Cup in his first season in small-market Columbus and reached the final of the Concacaf Champions Cup in his second — all with a hugely attractive playing style.

Why it doesn't: For all of his potential, the affable Frenchman has no international experience. As with Curtin, that almost certainly torpedoes his chances right now.

Likelihood: 1

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

