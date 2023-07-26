MLS Lionel Messi Impact: Inter Miami's MLS Cup odds on move Updated Jul. 26, 2023 1:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi took his talents from the Ligue side to the MLS, and after only two games with Inter Miami CF, his presence is having a huge impact on the odds.

Inter Miami opened up the season sitting at +1800 to capture this season's MLS crown, but after a rocky start, those odds lengthened. According to BetMGM's John Ewing, before La Pulga's Miami arrival, the team's title odds were +3300. They shortened to +2500 after his second game. Now, despite being in last place in the standings, Inter Miami's odds have moved up the board, with the club currently sitting at +1900 to win it all.

And based on Leo's recent performances, bettors shouldn't be surprised.

In his first game with his new team, Messi scored a thrilling game-winning goal that helped Inter Miami clinch a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul. In his second game with the club, he scored two goals in the squad's 4-0 rout of Atlanta United FC.

The Argentine legend officially signed with Inter Miami CF earlier this month after two years of playing for Paris Saint-Germain. Preceding his short tenure with PSG, Messi played for FC Barcelona from 2004 until 2021.

Among other accolades, Messi's remarkable resume includes an Olympic gold medal and a Copa America championship. But leading Argentina to its 2022 World Cup trophy in Qatar has been the ultimate highlight of the 36-year-old's esteemed career.

So are you ready to sprinkle some cash on Messi and Miami to finish on top of the MLS at the end of this season? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the action unfolds!

