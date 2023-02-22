United States USWNT beats Brazil 2-1 to win SheBelieves Cup: 3 takeaways 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States women’s national team’s perfect start to a potentially historic 2023 continued Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Brazil — a victory that upped their record to 5-0 this year and gave the USWNT the SheBelieves Cup title for the sixth time in eight tries.

Alex Morgan opened the scoring during first half stoppage time and fellow forward Mallory Swanson doubled the hosts the lead with just under 30 minutes remaining. The visitors pulled one back against the run of play with about 10 minutes left to make it interesting — the first goal the U.S. has conceded this year.

The late goal didn't take too much of the shine off Wednesday's victory. It was still an impressive showing from the Americans, who now have just three more games before this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. They'll attempt to become the first team, men's or women's, to win three consecutive world championships when they get there.

U.S. saves its best for last

The Americans beat Canada, the reigning Olympic champ and FIFA's sixth-ranked team, 2-0 last week to open the SheBelieves Cup. They topped Japan, another elite foe, 1-0 on Sunday.

Wednesday's win was still easily the U.S.'s most complete performance of 2023 even without the clean sheet. No. 9-ranked Brazil stood toe-to-toe for with the home side for the first 45 minutes in Frisco before Morgan broke the stalemate with a gorgeous left-footed shot past Brazilian keeper Lorena.

Lindsey Horan started the play with a deft pass to Swanson, whose effort was blocked by Lauren. But Morgan pounced on the loose ball, took a touch and finished with aplomb.

Swanson, meantime, continued her blistering form to start the year. Rose Lavelle set up her tally in the 63rd minute with a surging run through the midfield before dishing to Swanson, who calmly slotted home her team leading seventh goal of 2023.

Play of Morgan, Swanson a hugely encouraging sign

Heading into 2023, there were legitimate questions about who would start up top for the U.S. Would Morgan, who will turn 34 just before the World Cup, still be a surefire starter for the U.S. three years after having her first child? If so, who would partner with her up top with projected starters Sophia Smith and Catarina Macario both having missed significant time with injures?

The answers are absolutely and Swanson, who now has a stranglehold on one of the three forward spots. That takes a ton of pressure off Smith, who is back in training with NWSL champ Portland Thorns and is expected to return in in time for her first World Cup, and Macario, who might have to occupy a more limited role a year after tearing her ACL last spring.

With one or two exceptions, this is the Americans' World Cup lineup

After rotating his starting 11 through the first two games of the tournament, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski went with what would be his best lineup if the World Cup started today.

Lavelle, the breakout U.S. star at France 2019, slotted back into her usual playmaking spot behind the front line after missing the Canada and Japan matches because of what U.S. Soccer said was "a minor injury." Center back Naomi Girma, who sat out against Canada before returning Sunday, kept her place to partner with captain Becky Sauerbrunn – one of six players Andonovski rotated back in. Morgan, Swanson, Horan, and right back Emily Fox were the only Americans to start all three contests.

Andonovski's decisions are telling. There's now a level of clarity in goal (Alyssa Naeher over Casey Murphy), at fullback (Fox over Sofia Huerta with Crystal Dunn over Alana Cook on the left) and, most significantly, in defensive midfield, where Andi Sullivan seems to have cemented her position above Kristie Mewis and Taylor Korniek. Sullivan would replace destroyer Julie Ertz, who will miss trip Australia and New Zealand this summer after having she became a mother last year.

There are still two games to go before Andonovski names his 23-woman World Cup roster; the U.S. will reportedly play a doubleheader against Republic of Ireland in April and another in July just prior to the flight Down Under. There's still time for an injury or drop in form to force a tweak, and some rotation will be necessary at the main event.

But by and large, these are the women who will lead the Americans' title defense. Five games into 2023, they look more than up for the challenge.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports, and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

