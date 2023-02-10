United States
USMNT star Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea in summer
6 hours ago

United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic will be sold by Premier League club Chelsea F.C. this summer, according to a report from ESPN on Friday.

A transfer away from Chelsea has seemed imminent for the last year due to Pulisic's lack of playing time at the club — first under Thomas Tuchel and now under Graham Potter — but Todd Boehly's $640 million spending spree in the January transfer window signaled the end of the American's time in west London.

Serie A giants AC Milan were linked to Pulisic last month and though a move never materialized they could revisit talks in the summer, when Chelsea's asking price will likely be lower and, mostly importantly, when Pulisic is excepted to be healthy. Pulisic has been sidelined since Jan. 5 with a knee injury. His initial timetable for a return was two months.

Top-flight Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Manchester United have also held interest in Pulisic in the last year.

In 136 matches with Chelsea, Pulisic scored 26 goals and recorded 21 assists. His high point with the club came during Chelsea's title-winning UEFA Champions League campaign in 2021. Pulisic scored in the semifinal against Real Madrid and nearly scored in the final against Manchester City. Chelsea went on to win the tournament, which made Pulisic the first-ever American to win the UEFA Champions League.

In total, Pulisic has won three titles with Chelsea: the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund $70.4 million for Pulisic in January 2019, which is still the most any club has paid for an American player. His contract expires in 2024 and Chelsea has no plans to extend him, per ESPN.

Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
English Premier League
