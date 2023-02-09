Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals, including 500th, in Al Nassr win
Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show for Al Nassr on Thursday, scoring four goals in a match against Al Wehda to lift his team back to the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's first goal of the day was the 500th league goal of his career, and it came in the 21st minute via a smooth left-footed strike. He added a second goal just before halftime.

His third goal arrived from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half, marking the 61st hat trick of his career, his first for Al Nassr.

The 38-year-old forward scored once more in the 61st minute. It was the first time Ronaldo scored four goals in one game since September 2019 when Portugal defeated Lithuania 5-1.

