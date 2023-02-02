MLS
LAFC becomes first MLS club valued at $1 billion
LAFC becomes first MLS club valued at $1 billion

Reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Football Club became the first-ever Major League Soccer club to be valued at $1 billion on Wednesday, when Forbes released its latest assessment of North American soccer teams. In 2019, the last time Forbes assessed North American soccer teams, LAFC was valued at $475 million.

Purchased in 2014 by a 22-person investment group led by Vietnamese-American businessman Henry Nguyen, LAFC has quickly established itself as an MLS powerhouse, making the playoffs in four of the fives seasons it's been a club. In 2022, it won the MLS Cup by beating the Philadelphia Union in penalties. The recently retired Welsh icon Gareth Bale scored a goal in the 128th minute of extra time to send the match to penalties.

In second place is LAFC's neighbor, the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Galaxy have won more MLS Cups (5) than any team in the league. Here's the list of the top-10 highest-valued North American soccer teams:

1. LAFC, $1 billion
2. LA Galaxy, $925 million 
3. Atlanta United FC, $850 million
4. New York City FC, $800 million
5. D.C. United, $700 million
6. Toronto FC, $690 million
7. Austin FC, $680 million
8. Seattle Sounders FC, $660 million
9. Portland Timbers, $650 million
10. Charlotte FC, $625 million

The MLS has shown tremendous growth since its establishment in 1993, but in the last four years, average MLS team's valuation has spiked by 85%. Combine that with the league's new partnership with Apple TV, and the growing presence of international stars, and it would appear that the MLS is headed in the right direction.

The MLS 2023 regular season begins on Feb. 25.

