USMNT star Weston McKennie reportedly set to join Leeds

Weston McKennie appears to be heading to Leeds United of the English Premier League, according to multiple reports.

Leeds has been among several teams in talks with Juventus over a transfer of the 24-year-old midfielder, a starter and key player on the USMNT squad that reached the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup.

According to The Athletic, Leeds and Juventus have a verbal agreement in place on the transfer, and McKennie has also agreed to personal terms with the EPL side. The deal will initially be a loan, with Leeds having the option to buy McKennie's services permanently in the summer.

McKennie would join a Leeds roster that already has a strong USMNT influence, with stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson being key players on the squad. The club's coach, Jess Marsch, played for the U.S. from 2000 to 2007. American ownership group 49ers Enterprises — which owns the NFL's San Francisco 49ers — is also expected to take over the club by 2024 .

As far as club size and stature goes, Leeds technically would be a step-down for McKennie, but the overall competition in the Premier League would be better for McKennie's development, especially if he's a regular first-team player like he is at Juventus. It's also worth noting that Juventus is in a state of peril after being penalized 15 points by the Italian soccer federation for its transfer dealings . Before the penalty, Juventus was third in Serie A; they're now in the bottom half of the league.

The January transfer window closes at 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 31. Given the current state of Juventus and the level of interest in McKennie, a transfer makes sense for McKennie in this window — whether it's to Leeds or elsewhere in the Premier League.

