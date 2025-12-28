USA's Brenden Aaronson Earns Man of the Match in Leeds' 1-1 Draw vs. Sunderland

United States men's national team forward Brenden Aaronson was Man of the Match for his performance in Leeds United's 1-1 draw against Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday.

Aaronson set up striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's equalizer in the 47th minute. Aaronson now has three assists in his last seven matches for Leeds, which is as many as he had in his first 46 matches for the English club, per OptaJack.

Meanwhile, Calvert-Lewin has eight goals in the league, more than any other English player. By staying injury-free and being on the hottest streak as a professional, Calvert-Lewin is making a convincing case to be Harry Kane’s back-up for England for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Simon Adingra gave Sunderland the lead in the 28th minute by running onto a clever pass behind the full back by Granit Xhaka and bending a right-foot shot inside the far post.

It was a match between two promoted teams, with seventh-place Sunderland faring the better so far this season.

Leeds is, though, now on a five-match unbeaten run and has moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.