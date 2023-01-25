United States
U.S. Soccer to honor Grant Wahl at all home games through 2026 World Cup
United States

U.S. Soccer to honor Grant Wahl at all home games through 2026 World Cup

21 hours ago

U.S. Soccer announced it will honor late sportswriter Grant Wahl by leaving an empty seat in the press box with a "Wahl" jersey draped over it at every one of its men's and women's national team home games through the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

The tribute commenced Wednesday in Los Angeles ahead of the men's team's first home game of 2023, a friendly versus Serbia. In the BMO Stadium press box, a USMNT blue road jersey featuring Wahl's name and the No. 11 hung over a chair alongside flowers and a framed picture of Wahl on the desk.

Also Wednesday, the National Soccer Hall of Fame announced that Wahl has been posthumously awarded the 2023 Colin Jose Media Award, which honors those who made significant long-term contributions to soccer in the United States. Wahl will be honored at this year’s National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Frisco, Texas.

Wahl worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, covering soccer and college basketball. He famously wrote SI's first LeBron James cover story in 2002 when James was still a junior in high school. The legendary journalist was a longtime FOX Sports correspondent and recently contributed to CBS Sports' soccer coverage while running a Substack page. Wahl died this past December of an aortic aneurysm while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was 49 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Claudio Reyna resigns as Austin FC sporting director amid USMNT scandal
MLS

Claudio Reyna resigns as Austin FC sporting director amid USMNT scandal

50 mins ago
No sporting director, no GM, no coach: What's next for U.S. Soccer?
United States

No sporting director, no GM, no coach: What's next for U.S. Soccer?

1 hour ago
Sporting director Earnie Stewart, GM Brian McBride depart U.S. Soccer
United States

Sporting director Earnie Stewart, GM Brian McBride depart U.S. Soccer

8 hours ago
USMNT puts young talent to test in 2-1 loss to Serbia
United States

USMNT puts young talent to test in 2-1 loss to Serbia

18 hours ago
Gio Reyna can't stop scoring game-winners for Borussia Dortmund
United States

Gio Reyna can't stop scoring game-winners for Borussia Dortmund

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes