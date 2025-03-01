United States USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso scores first La Liga goal in 2-1 win vs. Real Madrid Published Mar. 1, 2025 3:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It was quite the day for United States men's national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

Not only did Real Betis come back from down 1-0 on Saturday to beat reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid, 2-1, but the 23-year-old also scored his first-ever goal in the Spanish league.

Isco, a former Madrid player, delivered a corner kick that was headed in by Cardoso in the 34th minute, canceling out Brahim Díaz's opener for Madrid.

Isco then put Betis ahead from the penalty spot in the 54th after he passed to Jesus Rodriguez and Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger knocked the Betis forward down in the area.

Madrid's loss left it level on points with Barcelona, which hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday. Atletico Madrid is one point behind before it plays fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao later on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe was back starting for Madrid after missing one game because of a dental problem. Coach Carlo Ancelotti substituted him with 15 minutes left, possibly looking ahead at Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 game against Atletico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

