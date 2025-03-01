United States
USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso scores first La Liga goal in 2-1 win vs. Real Madrid
United States

USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso scores first La Liga goal in 2-1 win vs. Real Madrid

Published Mar. 1, 2025 3:07 p.m. ET

It was quite the day for United States men's national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

Not only did Real Betis come back from down 1-0 on Saturday to beat reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid, 2-1, but the 23-year-old also scored his first-ever goal in the Spanish league.

Isco, a former Madrid player, delivered a corner kick that was headed in by Cardoso in the 34th minute, canceling out Brahim Díaz's opener for Madrid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isco then put Betis ahead from the penalty spot in the 54th after he passed to Jesus Rodriguez and Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger knocked the Betis forward down in the area.

Madrid's loss left it level on points with Barcelona, which hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday. Atletico Madrid is one point behind before it plays fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao later on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe was back starting for Madrid after missing one game because of a dental problem. Coach Carlo Ancelotti substituted him with 15 minutes left, possibly looking ahead at Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 game against Atletico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Johnny Cardoso
LaLiga
United States
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ex-USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski outearned Gregg Berhalter during 2023-24 fiscal year

Ex-USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski outearned Gregg Berhalter during 2023-24 fiscal year

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball Crown
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes