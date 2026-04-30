USA's World Cup Roster To Be Revealed May 26

On May 26, we will know "the 26."

The U.S. men's national team announced on Thursday the date that the 26-man roster for this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup will be revealed at an event in New York City.

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to call up star players such as forward Christian Pulisic, midfield duo Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams and defender Chris Richards. Numerous other players across the European leagues and Major League will also be part of the squad that will participate in this summer's 48-team tournament.

The event on May 26 will be televised live on FOX from 3–4 p.m. ET.

- [World Cup FAQ: How many players on a roster?]

Of the 26 players that will go to the World Cup, FIFA rules state that at least three goalkeepers will be taken. Matt Freese and Matt Turner (who started at the 2022 World Cup) are expected to be two of those keepers.



FIFA requires a provisional roster list of possible players — from 35 to 55 — by May 11. A second, smaller list with the final roster must be submitted by May 30; should a player be injured before their World Cup match, they can be replaced up to 24 hours beforehand by another player from the larger provisional roster. Any player not included on the provisional release list who is added to the final roster must be approved by FIFA.