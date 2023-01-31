Barcelona
Barcelona given green light to register Gavi to first-team
Barcelona

Barcelona given green light to register Gavi to first-team

2 hours ago

Forget about signing new players. Barcelona will be happy just to register the ones it already has.

As part of a slow day for Spanish clubs at the end of the winter transfer window, Barcelona looked unlikely to add anyone to its squad and instead will work to rearrange its finances to make sure it can fit some of its current players under the salary cap.

The Catalan club improved its financial situation recently but still struggles to comply with the Spanish league's strict fair-play rules. The only hope of a last-minute deal was for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

But Barcelona first wants to give young star Gavi a first-team contract and register defenders Ronald Araújo and Marcos Alonso after they renewed their deals with the club. It should be able to get it all done thanks to the retirement of Gerard Piqué and the departures of Héctor Bellerín and Memphis Depay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish league president Javier Tebas said Barcelona will have to save more than 200 million euros ahead of the summer transfer window, but Gavi will be allowed to be registered now thanks to a court ruling in favor of the Catalan club. Getting the 18-year-old to the first team is crucial for Barcelona to keep him from having the option of leaving for free in the summer.

Real Madrid is in a better situation financially, but it also isn't likely to add anyone to its squad other than Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick from Palmeiras, who was signed on a deal that will see him join the club when he turns 18 in 2024. On the other hand, it was not expected to lose any of the top players who helped it win the Champions League and the Spanish league last season.

Madrid rival Atletico signed Depay on loan from Barcelona but lost Matheus Cunha to Wolverhampton and João Félix on loan to Chelsea. Defender Felipe and midfielder Saúl Ñíguez were also likely to leave.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from Barcelona Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Barcelona nearing $4.3 million transfer for LA Galaxy star Julián Araujo
La Liga

Barcelona nearing $4.3 million transfer for LA Galaxy star Julián Araujo

1 hour ago
Lionel Messi dishes on World Cup, regrets actions in Netherlands match
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi dishes on World Cup, regrets actions in Netherlands match

1 day ago
Brazil's Dani Alves arrested, denied bail for alleged sexual assault
Brazil

Brazil's Dani Alves arrested, denied bail for alleged sexual assault

January 20
Biggest preseason long-shot underdogs to win a championship in sports betting history
Gambling

Biggest preseason long-shot underdogs to win a championship in sports betting history

January 6
Vivianne Miedema questions equality of Ballon d'Or
FIFA Women's World Cup

Vivianne Miedema questions equality of Ballon d'Or

December 14, 2022
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes