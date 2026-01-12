Kylian Mbappé Criticized For Real Madrid's Guard of Honor Snub in Barcelona Win

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has launched a critique of Kylian Mbappé following the Real Madrid star's controversial refusal to engage in a guard of honor after the Spanish Super Cup final.

Barcelona president branded the Frenchman's decision to urge his teammates to leave the pitch as "surprising" and lacking in sportsmanship. Barça won 3-2 to claim their first trophy of 2026 – and what turned out to be Xabi Alonso's last game as manager for Real Madrid.

A sour end to the Saudi spectacle

The aftermath of Sunday’s pulsating El Clásico in Jeddah has proven to be just as fiery as the 90 minutes that preceded it. Barcelona retained their Supercopa de España crown with a hard-fought 3-2 victory. However, the celebrations were marred by a flashpoint involving Real Madrid’s marquee talisman, Mbappé.

The French forward, who had risked his long-term fitness to play in the final despite nursing a troublesome knee injury, cut a frustrated figure at the full-time whistle. Having collected his runner-up medal, Mbappé was spotted furiously gesturing to his Real Madrid colleagues, urging them to leave the field immediately rather than stay to witness the trophy presentation or offer the customary respect to the victors. This snub, widely interpreted as preventing a guard of honor or at least a show of respect, has drawn the ire of the Barcelona hierarchy.

Speaking to Catalan radio station RAC-1 in the wake of the triumph, Barcelona president Laporta did not hold back in his assessment of Mbappé’s conduct. The Blaugrana chief expressed his disappointment, arguing that true sporting greatness is measured by how one handles defeat as well as victory.

Laporta calls for respect

"I was surprised by what he did," Laporta admitted during the interview. "In victory and in defeat, you have to be generous and respectful. This is sport, and you must maintain normal behaviour. I believe that we, in victory, were generous and respected the opposing team. That is why I cannot understand it."

While mutual respect has largely governed El Clásico fixtures in recent years, the temperature has risen significantly this season. Laporta alluded to lingering tension from the first league meeting of the campaign — a match won by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu — which seemingly sowed the seeds for Sunday’s petulance.

"There was a different edge since the league match, and the players were a bit stung," Laporta explained. "It's understandable. The truth is that I didn't see that specific moment of Mbappe on the pitch live, but I understand that it must have been a difficult time. They must have been really upset, and that's why they reacted that way."

The frustration of inferiority

Perhaps the most cutting part of Laporta’s analysis was his suggestion that Mbappe’s outburst was born not just from the pain of losing a final, but from the realization that Barcelona were the better side. The narrative leading into the game had arguably favored Real Madrid, but the reality on the pitch in Saudi Arabia was different.

"They imagined we had a better chance of winning this game, but they saw it for themselves on the pitch, and that, in the end, is tough. You see what happens," he added.

Mbappe's gamble backfires

For Mbappé personally, the evening was a disaster on multiple fronts. The 27-year-old came off the bench with 15 minutes left on the clock, desperate to deliver his first major final victory for Los Blancos against their eternal rivals. His knee issues were well-documented, yet he pushed through the pain barrier, only to find himself unable to turn the tide.

The image of Mbappé discouraging his teammates from giving a guard of honor while Barcelona lifted the trophy will likely endure as the defining symbol of this Supercopa, a moment where frustration boiled over into disrespect.

As the dust settles, the psychological blow may be significant. Barcelona currently hold a four-point lead in La Liga and the psychological upper hand of a cup final victory. Laporta’s words serve as a reminder that in the pressure cooker of Spanish football, the moral high ground is almost as valuable as the silverware itself. Real Madrid, and Mbappé specifically, will now have to steward that anger into their next performance, but for now, they stand accused of forgetting the basic tenets of sportsmanship in the heat of defeat.