Christian Pulisic linked with January move to AC Milan
Christian Pulisic linked with January move to AC Milan

11 hours ago

Earlier this month, Chelsea F.C. manager Graham Potter said that there was "no chance" Christian Pulisic would be sold or sent out on loan during the January transfer window.

"He will be out past that and there was never any consideration anyway," Potter said of Pulisic on Jan. 13.

However, Marca reported on Tuesday that not only is Chelsea considering selling Pulisic in this transfer window, but it plans to meet with Serie A giants AC Milan to discuss Pulisic's transfer.

Milan was first linked to Pulisic in September 2022, when Chelsea had reported interest in rising Portuguese star Rafael Leão. Now it appears that Pulisic's signing would be an outright transfer as opposed to a player swap.

For Pulisic, a move to Milan makes more sense than it did in September. Not only does he have more competition with Chelsea's recent signings of Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, João Félix and Mykhailo Mudryk, but Chelsea also currently sits 10th in the Premier League, which means it's unlikely they'll play in any of the major European competitions next season.

Milan, meanwhile, is second in the Serie A. The question that Pulisic and his camp will have to answer in the next week is whether Milan is the definitive best option for him.

Milan is top-flight club in European soccer, but the Serie A doesn't offer the same level of competition on a week-to-week basis as the English Premier League. If Pulisic can leave for Newcastle United or Fulham — two up-and-coming clubs that have previously expressed interest in him — in the summer, is it worth letting the opportunity of playing for one of the three biggest clubs in Italy pass by? The answer isn't simple.

The January transfer window closes at 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 31. By then, Pulisic's future with Chelsea should be more clear.

