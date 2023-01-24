English Premier League
Weston McKennie reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Leeds United
21 mins ago

Weston McKennie could be the next United States men's national team player to make the jump to the English Premier League. According to a report on Tuesday, Leeds United is in talks with Juventus over a transfer for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Premier League-leader Arsenal and mid-table clubs Aston Villa and Fulham have also contacted Juventus about McKennie, according to Gazzetto dello Sport.

Leeds appears to be the biggest threat for McKennie, and it makes sense when you consider the American influence within the club.

USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are key players for Leeds, and the club's coach, Jess Marsch, played for the U.S. from 2000 to 2007. American ownership group 49ers Enterprises — which owns the NFL's San Francisco 49ers — is also expected to take over the club by 2024.

As far as club size and stature goes, Leeds technically would be a step-down for McKennie, but the overall competition in the Premier League would be better for McKennie's development, especially if he's a regular first-team player like he is at Juventus. It's also worth noting that Juventus is in a state of peril after being penalized 15 points by the Italian soccer federation for its transfer dealings. Before the penalty, Juventus was third in Serie A; they're now in the bottom half of the league.

The January transfer window closes at 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 31. Given the current state of Juventus and the level of interest in McKennie, a transfer makes sense for McKennie in this window — whether it's to Leeds or elsewhere in the Premier League.

