United States USMNT's Brian McBride out as general manager 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Brian McBride is out as general manager of the United States men's national team, multiple sources confirmed to FOX Sports.

McBride, who represented the U.S. as a player in three World Cups, becoming in 2002 the first American to score at multiple tournaments (a feat since equaled by Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan), was appointed to the role in January 2020.

The contract McBride signed then expired last month. McBride replaced Earnie Stewart as GM after Stewart became U.S. Soccer’s first sporting director, overseeing both the U.S. men and the four time world champion women’s national team.

A U.S. Soccer spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on McBride’s departure. ESPN was the first to report that McBride and the federation had parted ways but offered no additional details.

McBride, 50, won 95 caps with the U.S. between 1994 and 2006, scoring 30 times. He trails only Dempsey, Donovan, Jozy Altidore and Eric Wynalda on the USMNT's all-time goals list. He also played for German club Wolfsburg, with MLS sides Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire, and in England's Premier League with Everton and Fulham, where he captained the Cottagers and scored 33 times in 140 Premier League appearances.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more