2026 World Cup Draw: How Does It Work?

Before the World Cup begins next summer, all 48 teams – include the U.S. men's national team and fellow co-hosts Canada and Mexico – will need to know who their opponents will be, which cities they'll play in, and their path to the final.

How does that get figured out? Get ready for the World Cup draw. There are a lot of complicated rules around the draw. With some help from USMNT legend and FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas, we explain all you need to know about the draw.

When and Where is the Draw?

The World Cup draw will be held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. ET. The draw will air live on FOX and be streamed on FOX One, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Coverage for the event that will decide the groups for all 48 teams will begin with a live pre-show at 11:30 AM ET. The draw will take place from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET and upon its conclusion, live coverage on FOX will continue until 3:00 PM ET providing instant analysis, reactions and interviews.

When is the World Cup?

The World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

How Does the Draw Work?

We know 42 of the 48 teams qualified for the World Cup, with the other six spots to be determined in March 2026. So while we don't know the full field of teams, the Dec. 5 draw will determine the 12 four-team groups for the World Cup.

Ahead of the draw, all the teams were assigned to four separate pots based on their latest FIFA ranking. The nine top-ranked teams are in Pot 1 (which also includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico). The next-highest ranked teams are placed into Pot 2, and so forth with Pots 3 and 4.

At the draw, each team will be written on a slip of paper inside a plastic ball and put in large glass bowls (hence, "pots") numbered 1 through 4. A representative (often a soccer legend or celebrity) will then draw one ball from each pot, open it up, and call out the country's name. They'll then be assigned to a specific group.

No group will have more than one team from the same confederation drawn into it, and no group can have more than two European (UEFA) teams drawn into it. All teams will also know who their group-stage opponents are, the schedule of those games as well as the location and stadium.