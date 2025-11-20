2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw: FOX Sports Details TV, Digital Coverage

Before the World Cup begins next summer, teams will need to know who their opponents will be, which cities they'll play in, and their path to the final.

How does that get figured out? Get ready for the World Cup final draw.

FOX Sports announced on Friday that it will air 3 ½ hours of live coverage of the World Cup draw for the first time ever on broadcast television in the United States.

Coverage for the event that will decide the groups for all 48 teams – including the U.S. men's national team and fellow co-hosts Mexico and Canada – will begin with a live pre-show at 11:30 AM ET Friday, Dec. 5 on FOX from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The draw will take place from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET and upon its conclusion, live coverage on FOX will continue until 3:00 PM ET providing instant analysis, reactions and interviews.

FOX Sports’ veteran sportscasters Rob Stone and Jenny Taft will anchor the network’s on-site broadcast alongside former U.S. men's team stars and acclaimed analysts Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden.

FOX Sports will produce two dedicated digital shows around the Dec. 5 draw. First up will be a preview show on Monday, Dec. 1 at 8:00 AM ET to look ahead of the event, as well as a reaction show on Monday, Dec. 8, to break down all the major storylines of next summer's marquee sporting event. Lalas and Holden will be joined by other U.S. Soccer legends for both of those shows.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, the 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Next summer's World Cup will be the sixth all-time presentation of the celebrated tournament for FOX Sports following its award-winning and record-breaking coverage for the men’s tournaments in 2022 (Qatar) and 2018 (Russia) and the women’s tournaments in 2023 (Australia & New Zealand), 2019 (France) and its inaugural presentation in 2015 (Canada). The network has won multiple prestigious awards over its 10 years of World Cup coverage, including eight Sports Emmy Award wins and numerous nominations.

Appearing in their 12th World Cup, the U.S. men's national team group stage matches take place Friday, June 12 (Los Angeles), Friday, June 19 (Seattle) and Thursday, June 25 (Los Angeles).