World Cup Group of Death: What Is It? Which 2026 Teams Will Be In It?

The "Group of Death." More than any single stadium or city, it's the one place teams won't want to be in after the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is held on Friday. But what exactly is it?

Here is your comprehensive guide to the Group of Death at the World Cup:

What is the Group of Death?

The "Group of Death" is the name given to the group with the highest level of competition at the World Cup based on factors like FIFA World Ranking, talent-based matchups, and recent tournament results.

Where did the term ‘Group of Death’ originate?

The first known use of the term "Group of Death" was during the 1970 FIFA World Cup, when Mexican journalists dubbed the group of England, Brazil, Romania and Czechoslovakia as "El Grupo de la Muerte." England was the reigning champion, Brazil was a powerhouse led by Pelé and Czechoslovakia finished as the runner-up at the 1962 World Cup.

Pele in action against England during the 1970 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Syndication International/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Will there be the Group of Death for 2026?

With 48 teams at next summer's tournament, there could be several groups that could be considered the toughest on the field. All the groups will be determined following the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, Dec. 5 at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Coverage of the draw begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on FOX.

Who won the Group of Death in 2022?

Many considered Group E with Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica the Group of Death in 2022. Japan won the group with two wins and a loss and Spain finished as the runner-up. Germany, a four-time World Cup champion, didn't even reach the knockout round. Both Japan and Spain, however, were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Wataru Endo of Japan and Ritsu Doan of Japan celebrate after beating Spain in Group E at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

What are some other notable Groups of Death?

1982, Group C: Italy, Brazil and Argentina

1986 Group E: Germany, Uruguay, Denmark and Scotland

2002, Group F: Argentina, England, Sweden, Nigeria

2006, Group C: Italy, Ghana, USA and Czech Republic

2014, Group G: Germany, Portugal, USA, Ghana