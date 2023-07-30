USA vs. Portugal lineup predictions: Should Alex Morgan start?
United States women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has all the pressure to find the right combination of players to convincingly beat Portugal on Tuesday (coverage begins at 1 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) and advance as the top team in Group E.
The group that started the second half of the United States' match against the Netherlands on Wednesday — led by Rose Lavelle — looked sharp, but it wasn't able to take advantage of the momentum swing and come away with all three points.
Is Andonovski one change away from figuring it out, or does the current starting lineup need time?
We asked FOX Sports' soccer analysts to pick their first XI for the USWNT's group-stage finale — here's who they went with:
Carli Lloyd: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Naomi Girma, Kelley O'Hara
Midfielders: Andi Sullivan, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle
Forwards: Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Lynn Williams
Lynn Williams needs to start. She should start off on the right. Put Sophia Smith in the nine position, Trinity on the left. Reason being two things, the press — the high press that I feel that the U.S. should have and do — Lynn brings that. She brings that dynamic ability, the hunger.
Second thing is width. There's not enough width that's being shown in the games, and I think having Trinity out on the left, Lynn out on the right and Sophia Smith, able to pop in, in front of the back line or get into the back line. I think that that would be key.
I’m taking Alex Morgan out. She’s done well, she’s occupied the center back, she’s dragged and pulled players out, but I feel like the three up top have been very narrow.
— Lloyd
Laken Litman: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Naomi Girma, Emily Fox
Midfielders: Andi Sullivan, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle
Forwards: Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith
Vlatko Andonovski has gone with the same starting 11 in both games so far. However, the matchup against Portugal is more dire — a decisive win with multiple goals likely means the USWNT wins the group and avoids a challenging round-of-16 matchup vs. Sweden.
I think he sticks with the same players, except he adds Rose Lavelle. This should help the U.S. get off to a faster start.
— Litman
Doug McIntyre: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Naomi Girma, Emily Fox
Midfielders: Andi Sullivan, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle
Forwards: Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith
U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski rolled with identical lineups in his team’s first two group stage games, and he has suggested that he wants to give his starters enough time to gel.
So other than inserting Rose Lavelle — who, after returning from a three-month injury layoff, was used as a second half sub against Vietnam and the Netherlands — in place of fellow central midfielder Savannah DeMelo, I think Andonovski sticks with the same set of players against Portugal.
— McIntyre
"This is a must win" — Carli Lloyd and Alexi Lalas discuss adjustments the USWNT needs to make vs. Portugal
Martin Rogers: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Naomi Girma, Emily Fox
Midfielders: Andi Sullivan, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle
Forwards: Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith
As you were, USWNT. Kind of. Vlatko Andonovski knows his preferred lineup and there is no reason to veer from it now. With the potential for a goal differential battle on the horizon, starting Rose Lavelle, whose second-half introduction against the Netherlands worked so effectively, is all that is needed.
Let’s forget about all this nonsense about wholesale changes. They’re not required.
The Americans weathered the storm against one of the toughest teams they are likely to face, adapted in real time, and were the stronger team by the end. Just because the USA has the deepest squad at the World Cup isn’t a reason for rotation for the sake of it. Go with the best of what you’ve got.
— Rogers
