FIFA Women's World Cup Portugal-USWNT, China-England predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jul. 31, 2023 2:00 p.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

One of the marquee matchups of group play at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is on tap, as the United States Women's National Team will take on Portugal.

Coverage starts at 10 p.m. PT Monday/ 1 a.m. ET Tuesday, with the match starting at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET Tuesday. You can catch all the big-time action on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 23-11, +$1,004. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

Let's dive into the fun with a few bets I'm making for Day 13.

Portugal vs. United States, coverage starts 10 p.m. PT Monday/1 a.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

USWNT to win and Portugal Under 0.5 goals (-134)

I'll keep it simple with this one. I expect the United States to play with urgency and win in this spot.

Portugal showed flashes early against Vietnam, but it did nothing against the Netherlands. And I do not expect it to score here, with the U.S. needing a point to secure advancement and a win (and some help) to win the group.

No need to overthink this one.

PICK: USWNT to win and Portugal Under 0.5 goals (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

'This is a must win' Carli Lloyd and Alexi Lalas broke down the adjustments they would like to see the United States make for the "must-win" game vs. Portugal.

China vs. England, 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Under 3.5 goals and China Under 0.5 goals (-103)

England needs a point to wrap up the group, and it should get it against China.

I will be curious to see how the loss of midfielder Keira Walsh affects England here. But full marks to coach Sarina Wiegman, whose lineup changes of Lauren James and Rachel Daly paid dividends immediately. The Lionesses still only managed one goal.

With midfielder Zhang Rui out for China because of a red card, it's hard seeing China getting its first goal of the tournament in the run of play.

All four matches in this group have ended 1-0, and it wouldn’t surprise me if this one also did.

PICK: Under 3.5 goals and China Under 0.5 goals (bet $10 to win $19.71 total)

Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Denmark draw or win and Under 3.5 goals (-197)

I know the vig (juice) is high here, but I’ve had a decent start this tournament and am willing to lay it in this matchup.

Denmark needs a win to guarantee advancement. There are also some other ways through — mainly England beating China — but I think The Red and White takes care of business here.

The Danes looked dangerous at times vs. England, especially after bringing on forward Amalie Vangsgaard. I expect them to win this match something along the lines of 2-0.

In watching Haiti so far, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility it concedes a penalty kick for the third straight match, as it has been a little clumsy in the area.

PICK: Denmark draw or win and Under 3.5 goals (bet $10 to win $15.08 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

