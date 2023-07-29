FIFA Women's World Cup Can Portugal stun USWNT? 'We believe, and we're going to do it' Published Jul. 29, 2023 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Portugal forward Kika Nazareth insisted her team can create the biggest shock in Women's World Cup history and send the United States tumbling out of the competition.

"The United States is one of the greatest powers in the world," Nazareth, 20, told reporters ahead of Tuesday's showdown (3 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). "But we believe, and we're going to do it."

Barring an incredible upset in the other Group E game between the heavily-favored Netherlands and Vietnam, nothing but all three points would be good enough to take Portugal through to the round of 16.

Led by inspirational captain Lindsey Horan and emerging superstar Sophia Smith, the Americans can qualify with just a point, but are expected to seek a convincing victory to increase their chance of topping the group, and thereby gain a more favorable path through the bracket.

However, with the global strength of women's soccer continuing to increase at a rapid pace, Portugal should not be taken lightly, and Nazareth refuses to believe they are chasing a lost cause.

"We are aware of what awaits us," the Benfica striker told Portuguese newspaper "Publico." "But we are focused on ourselves, which is very important. Entering the field with respect, with humility, but with character and personality. The work will be there, the talent is there. And I think so too a little bit of luck is always needed.

"We're going to enter the field as if it were the game of our lives. We have the notion that we are in a shop window. All eyes are upon us, but this is our moment. We are living for now, not for what is coming next."

By hitting the target in a 2-0 victory over Vietnam on Thursday, Nazareth, 20, became Portugal's youngest-ever men's or women's World Cup goalscorer, taking the record previously held by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese lost their opener to the Netherlands but they were highly competitive before falling 1-0. And they achieved their main goal for the competition — to be entering the final group clash with their fate in their own hands.

"We reached the last game depending on ourselves and that was what was asked of us," Nazareth added. "We have the United States, the champion of the last two editions, who haven't lost in I don't know how many years. But I also think we have been doing a good job.

"We have to make the most of every opportunity we get. Whether it's one, two or three opportunities, as soon as we're in front of goal we can't make mistakes."

This is Portugal's first World Cup, but serious progress has been made under head coach Francisco Neto over the past few years.

Before the start of the tournament, Neto noted that the final round of group games often produces unusual outcomes, due to a variety of factors.

"(Teams) have the pressure of having to win to come out on top," Neto told O Jornal. "There are injuries, accumulated fatigue. You're more tired, there's a lot that's going to happen."

Portugal hopes for unpredictability. The USA, needless to say, wishes for the status quo to prevail.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

