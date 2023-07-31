FIFA Women's World Cup USA vs. Portugal by the numbers: 2023 Women's World Cup Published Jul. 31, 2023 5:16 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States will face Portugal in its final group-stage match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand (coverage begins at 1 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

The U.S. is in a good position to advance with four points, but it needs all three points to have a chance to win Group E. The Netherlands, which is second in Group E based on goal differential, also has four points going into its group-stage finale against Vietnam.

Let's take a look at how the U.S. stacks up against Portugal with some numbers to know from the FOX Sports Soccer Research Team:

157 — Lindsey Horan leads the USWNT with 157 touches through the first two matches. She also shares the team lead in shots (eight, tied with Sophia Smith) and interceptions (six, tied with Crystal Dunn).

40 — In 40 Women's World Cup games since 1999, Thursday was just the second time the USWNT made only one substitution, and it was the only game at this Women's World Cup in which a team made one sub or fewer.

28 — In Portugal's 2-0 win over Vietnam, it out-shot Vietnam 28-6 and had 69% possession. Against the Netherlands in its group stage opener, Portugal had only two shots, with both coming in the game’s final 10 minutes.

25 — The USWNT has scored in 25 of 26 Women's World Cup group games. Its last time not scoring in the group stage of the tournament was a scoreless draw against Sweden in 2015.

20 — This year's U.S. squad has 20 former college players on the U.S. squad. Lindsey Horan, Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson did not play in college.

19 — The USWNT extended its Women's World Cup-record unbeaten streak to 19 games against the Netherlands but ended its Women's World Cup-record 13-game win streak.

14 — Portugal has conceded multiple goals one time in its last 14 matches.

10 — The U.S. is a perfect 10 wins out of 10 games played against Portugal. The U.S. has outscored Portugal 39-0 in those games. The 39 goals is the second-most the U.S. has scored against an opponent without conceding a goal — the most is 49 (49-0) vs. Haiti. The last meeting between the United States and Portugal was on June 10, 2021 in Houston. The U.S. won 1-0 on a Sam Mewis goal.

8 — The U.S. has made all eight previous Women's World Cup knockout stages.

1 — In the group stage, the U.S. record is 21W-4D-1L. That only loss came to Sweden (2-1) in 2011 with the U.S. finishing second in the group. The USA would go on to reach the final — where it lost to Japan on penalties after 2-2 draw. The U.S. has won its Women's World Cup group in seven of its previous eight Women's World Cup appearances.

