FIFA Women's World Cup Netherlands vs. Portugal live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays Updated Jul. 23, 2023 3:54 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Netherlands and Portugal square off in a Sunday matchup (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) at Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand, as Group E action at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rolls on!

The last time the Netherlands played in the World Cup, it met the United States in the final, losing 2-0. The squad is looking to do one better this time around and is in stellar shape heading into the tournament, having won seven of its last 10 outings in international competition. The Oranje Leeuwinnen are averaging 2.3 goals per contest over that same span.

On the other side, the Seleção das Quinas are 1-1-1, with six goals scored and two allowed, against World Cup teams in 2023. Portugal wasn't among the 24 countries that participated in the last World Cup in 2019, as it failed to qualify.

Follow our live coverage below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netherlands vs. Portugal

13': Off the head!

Aggressiveness was the name of the game for the Netherlands early. They earned themselves a corner early in the match, and capitalized in with some crafty teamwork. Stefanie van der Gragt was the woman of the moment on the header, which was deemed good after a VAR check.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Bleeding orange

The Oranje Leeuwinnen faithful were out in full force in support of their beloved Netherlands squad.

Out for more

The Netherlands finished as the runner-up in 2019's tournament. To top that result only means one thing for Lieke Martens & co.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Netherlands Portugal

share