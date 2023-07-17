United States Carli Lloyd's 15 most important USWNT players Updated Jul. 17, 2023 6:07 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States women's national team will bring 23 players to compete at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, including five that were part of title-winning 2015 and 2019 teams. But which players will make the biggest difference for the U.S. on their quest to soccer immortality?

Two-time World Cup winner and USWNT legend Carli Lloyd is counting down the 15 players she thinks will be the most important for the Stars and Stripes this summer.

Naomi Girma

Age: 23

Hometown: San Jose, California

Club: San Diego Wave

Position: Center back

USWNT caps: 15

Why she's so important: A former first-round pick in the NWSL college draft, the well-positioned and collected defender is a stalwart at the back for the United States. Girma also has a tendency to send probing service up into the attack in addition to her defensive abilities.

Alex Morgan

Age: 33

Hometown: Diamond Bar, California

Club: San Diego Wave

Position: Forward

USWNT caps: 206

Why she's so important: Alex Morgan is back again for the United States. Morgan's 21 goals in 206 appearances for the USWNT is good enough for fifth all-time, and her team will be counting on her to add to that tally in Australia and New Zealand this summer as she's the only true No. 9 on the roster. If the U.S. is going to complete the record-breaking three-peat, Morgan will have to bang in goals.

Crystal Dunn

Age: 30

Birthplace: New Hyde Park, New York

Club: Portland Thorns

Position: Fullback

USWNT caps: 131

Why she's so important: Crystal Dunn will be a huge asset for Vlatko Andonovski and Co. in Australia and New Zealand. The 2015 NWSL MVP brings versatility to the back line with her ability to jump into the attack and send deadly crosses into the box. With over 100 caps under her belt, Dunn brings a calming experience to the roster.

Julie Ertz

Age: 31

Birthplace: Mesa, Arizona

Club: Angel City FC

Position: Central midfielder

USWNT caps: 118

Why she's so important: We shouldn't have ever doubted that the legendary Julie Ertz would make her return to the World Cup stage. The new mom is back in the fold for the USWNT, and she couldn't have come at a better time, as Ertz could be the missing piece in the midfield of the back line. Her ability to put out fires will be a huge asset for the U.S.

Trinity Rodman

Age: 21

Hometown: Laguna Niguel, California

Club: Washington Spirit

Position: Forward

USWNT caps: 17

Why she's so important: The recepient of the 2021 USWNT Young Player of the Year award, Trinity Rodman is set to make her debut at this summer's World Cup. Rodman's speed, athletic ability and technical skill make her stand out on any pitch in the world. With only two goals to her name for the U.S., you can count on Rodman to add to that tally this summer.

Alyssa Naeher

Age: 35

Birthplace: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Club: Chicago Red Stars

Position: Goalkeeper

USWNT caps: 90

Why she's so important: Alyssa Naeher, the projected starting keeper for the USWNT in Australia and New Zealand, will need to come up with more than a handful of huge save if the USWNT is to three-peat. The Chicago Red Stars keeper possesses amazing shot-stopping ability, paired with adept distribution and passing skills.

Alyssa Thompson

Age: 18

Hometown: Studio City, California

Club: Angel City

Position: Forward

USWNT caps: 3

Why she's so important: The Angel City FC starlet might be one of the youngest players at the World Cup, but doubt her at your own risk. Her ability to carve up defense has been on full display in her first pro season for ACFC. It takes seconds with the ball at her feet for you to realize she can be something special.

Kelley O’Hara

Age: 34

Hometown: Fayetteville, Georgia

Club: NY/NJ Gotham FC

Position: Fullback

USWNT caps: 157

Why she's so important: Kelley O'Hara is one of three USWNT players that will play at their for World Cup this summer. With over 150 caps to her name, she has the experience Vlatko Andonovski will count on as 14 players on the roster will be making their World Cup debut.

Megan Rapinoe

Age: 37

Hometown: Redding, California

Club: OL Reign

Position: Forward

USWNT caps: 199

Why she's so important: Headed for what will be her final run at the World Cup, Rapinoe is already a legend of the game, but she'll look to add to her distinguished resume this summer. The 2019 Ballon d'Or winner will be counted on yet again to bring her flair to the USWNT attack. If she isn't starting, she will undoubtedly be making appearances off of the bench.

Lynn Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Fresno, California

Club: NJ/NY Gotham

Position: Forward

USWNT caps: 52

Why she's so important: One of the most in-form players in the NWSL this season is set for a big summer. Williams' speed and evolution of her game make her a massive threat up top for the United States. If the Gotham FC forward can carry her play at the club level to the World Cup, watch out.

Andi Sullivan

Age: 27

Hometown: Lorton, Virginia

Club: Washington Spirit

Position: Defensive midfielder

USWNT caps: 44

Why she's so important: The Washington Spirit midfielder will have to play a key role this summer for the USWNT if they are to make a deep run. As another wildly talented player with no World Cup experience, Sullivan can provide technical proficiency to the middle of the park for the U.S.

Emily Fox

Age: 24

Hometown: Ashburn, Virginia

Club: North Carolina Courage

Position: Fullback

USWNT caps: 28

Why she's so important: The United States' starting right back might not have any World Cup experience under her belt, but don't let that fool you. Fox, a stalwart at the back for the NWSL's North Carolina Courage, brings skills and a tactical understanding to the back of the line that are well beyond her 28 caps for the U.S.

The countdown will continue up to the start of the Women's World Cup on July 20.

