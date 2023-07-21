FIFA Women's World Cup United States vs. Vietnam live updates: USWNT leading Group E match, 1-0 Updated Jul. 21, 2023 9:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States opens its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign Friday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) against first-timer Vietnam in a Group E match at Eden Park in New Zealand. The Americans already grabbed a first-half lead, 1-0.

The U.S. — four-time winners of the tournament, including emerging victorious in the past two World Cups — is the No. 1-ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Vietnam is ranked No. 32.

The USWNT, which is eyeing an unprecedented three-peat this year, is 20-3-1 all-time in the group stage at the World Cup. Heading into Friday's match, the Americans are undefeated all-time in both the opening game of the tournament and against AFC countries (11-4-0) in the World Cup. What's more, the U.S. is on a 12-match win streak at the World Cup.

Of the 23 players on the United States' roster, 14 are making their World Cup debut (the most since the tournament began in 1991), including young forwards Sophia Smith — the 22-year-old phenom who leads the National Women's Soccer League with 10 goals in 13 matches — Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson . The USWNT also returns veteran stars such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe , who announced earlier this month that she will retire after the tournament .

On the other side, Vietnam is captained by Huỳnh Như, who has scored 67 goals in 103 appearances for the national team, also known as the Golden Star Women Warriors. Other key players to watch for Vietnam are powerhouse midfielders Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Dung and Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nh.

Follow our live coverage below, including live analysis from FOX Sports' Michael Cohen!

United States vs. Vietnam

34': Finding a rhythm

U.S. midfielder Lindsey Horan almost connected late in the first half, but things remained 1-0 as halftime approached.

A good look at where this game had been played so far: almost exclusively on the Vietnam side of the field. Even the USWNT defenders were hovering around midfield without much threat of a legitimate counter.

Vietnam goalkeeper Trần Thị Kim Thanh was a bright spot for Vietnam in the first half. She was under pressure for most of the match and continued to make wise decisions. She had been unafraid to challenge for crosses in the air against opponents with significant height advantages. Vietnam needed her to play well early, and she did.

28': What could have been

The USWNT was this close to building on its lead, but Morgan wasn't able to connect.

Nearly a goal for Morgan there. She had spent most of the opening half playing as a bit of a target forward, looking to lay the ball off to her teammates. This time, however, she made a darting run in behind and whistled the left-footed shot just wide of the post.

19': Eyes on the prize

With momentum on its side, the USWNT went straight to work trying to extend its first-half lead.

Vietnam did what it could to play on the counter-attack, but there was a significant size discrepancy between the Vietnamese attackers and the U.S. back line. Most 50/50 balls were won with ease by the center back pairing of Naomi Girma and Julie Ertz.

14': Goal! U.S. takes 1-0 lead

The first goal of the night belonged to Smith. Just like that, the reigning champs had an early breakthrough.

Beautiful interplay from the United States. A ball with pace into the feet of Morgan, who flicked a pass into the path of Smith as a secondary runner into the box. Calm finish from Smith to put the U.S. ahead, 1-0.

USWNT's Sophia Smith scores goal vs. Vietnam in 14'

9': All-out effort

The Americans weren't letting up, however, no matter how much pressure Vietnam applied.

Vietnam attempted to clog the midfield when USWNT was building from the back. By man-marking most of the United States' midfielders, it encouraged the U.S. to play longer, lower-percentage passes toward the forward line.

1': Close call

Rodman — a make-or-break player for the U.S. in this tournament — went down early after contact with Vietnam defender Tran Thi Thu. Luckily, she was able to walk off the pitch herself.

Rodman went down after an early challenge. She flicked the ball through the legs of Thi Thu, who collided with Rodman just outside the penalty area. Rodman landed awkwardly on her back, bringing out the medical staff. Vietnam's players were being very physical early — repeatedly sticking their legs into challenges and bringing U.S. attackers down. Forcing the referee to blow the whistle can be an effective way of slowing the tempo, which would benefit Vietnam.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Starting XI spotlight

Julie Ertz — who will start at center back in place of injured USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn — and Savannah DeMelo are in the starting lineup Friday, while 2019 standout Rose Lavelle will begin on the bench.

The average age of the USWNT starting lineup Friday is 27.8 years old, the youngest in a World Cup match since 2007.

There is always a measure of scrutiny whenever a manager releases a lineup for the opening match of a tournament. How closely does the real starting XI mirror what that nation showed during pre-tournament friendlies? Have any players been dropped from the lineup due to previously undisclosed injuries? What kind of opponent-specific tweaks were installed in the final few training sessions?

For USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski, the lineup he selected for Friday's opening match against Vietnam includes five players who were part of the 2019 squad and six players who will make their World Cup debuts. Morgan (208 caps) headlines a quartet of veterans with 100-plus appearances for the USWNT, and 10 of the 11 players have at least 15 caps to their names. The lone exception? DeMelo, who is making her first career start and just her second career appearance for the national team.

DeMelo will become the first player in USWNT history to appear in a World Cup match in one of her first two caps, per OptaJack. With an average of 74.2 caps per player in Friday's starting XI, this is the least-experienced USWNT lineup in a World Cup match since 1995.

On the other side, initial lineups are projecting Vietnam to play a 5-4-1 formation: five defenders, four midfielders and one forward. With the United States expected to dominate possession, there will likely be large chunks of the game in which Vietnam has all of its defenders and midfielders behind the ball to form two lines of defense in front of Vietnam's goalkeeper. There's a strong possibility Vietnam will spend most of the game defending from this low-block alignment.

For the United States, there are several keys to breaking down a team defending in a low block: patience, movement and moving the ball with pace.

The U.S. is ready to roll

The United States women were all business ahead of Friday's match.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

