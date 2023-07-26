FIFA Women's World Cup Lindsey Horan got mad, then she got even with goal that saved USWNT Updated Jul. 27, 2023 12:56 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lindsey Horan, the United States' co-captain and midfield glue, revealed how getting "pissed" at a crunching tackle from club teammate Daniëlle van de Donk fired her up to score the equalizing goal that secured a 1-1 tie against the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

"I think once we got into that tackle, all I wanted to do was score," Horan told FOX Sports. "Heat of the moment, I got a little pissed at her, but Rose [Lavelle] put in an absolute dime, and I got on the end of it."

Lindsey Horan ties it for the USWNT in the 62nd minute

Horan hadn't been having a good afternoon against the Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium. None of the Americans were.

They were losing 1-0, while getting outplayed, outfought and outdueled in the tactical stakes. Horan, usually the one to bully the other team's midfield unit, found herself overwhelmed by the Dutch team's five-strong posse packing the center of the park.

But then van de Donk made the error of judgment that provided the fuel to stir up Horan and shift the entire feel of this critical Group E clash between the reigning champion Americans and the team they beat in the 2019 final.

Van de Donk, Horan's teammate with French side Lyon, lurched into an overly physical tackle that was not called. Horan wasn't happy, sharing some choice words while being attended to by the coaching staff, and took offense.

With Lavelle preparing to take a 62nd-minute corner from the right, play was halted as van de Donk and Horan exchanged angry words, shoved each other forcefully, pointed fingers and had to be separated by referee Yoshimi Yamashita.

Mere seconds later, the ball was in the back of the net, and the American had leveled the score.

Moral of the story: Don't annoy Lindsay Horan.

"Me and [Danielle] always go up against each other, it is a physical battle," said Horan, who embraced van de Donk postgame. "I respect her so much because that's how it should be, it should be competitive at all times."

"Lindsey Horan got pissed off" — Carli Lloyd on the difference for the USWNT

Lavelle's corner from the right was on the money, and Horan sprinted into the perfect position on the near post, then headed the ball into the back of the net with all her might. The irate determination was etched all over her face. Nothing could have gotten in her way. Such was Horan's mindset in that moment, even a brick wall might not have had much luck in stopping her.

It was just the jolt the Americans needed because, for a good long while in the New Zealand capital, there were some seriously reminiscent (and painful) vibes to this one.

In December, the USA men's team saw its World Cup dream dashed by the devastating Dutch, who were too strong, too talented and too quick for Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and company.

By the time Horan made her intervention, this one had started to feel similar.

As they had promised in their pre-match comments and in the months preceding the Group E clash, the Dutch showed no fear. But more than that, they also displayed a level of skill mastery and tactical fluidity for which Vlatko Andonovski's side had no initial answer.

"The USA lost all their mojo," FOX analyst and former men's national team star Alexi Lalas said on the halftime broadcast. "The Dutch were better physically, the U.S. got punched in the nose, and they let the Dutch just keep punching them in the nose. They were better tactically than the U.S."

Lindsey Horan breaks down her tying goal

But being a champion means different things. Sometimes it is about being more skillful and just blowing your opponent away. Sometimes it is about a tense struggle. Sometimes it is about being second-best for most of the game but surviving it with a moment of inspiration by a sufficiently motivated individual.

That's what Horan did here.

Horan and van de Donk continued to clash — Horan tugged her friend-turned-foe to the ground in the 67th minute, and it was a genuine foul, but van de Donk made sure to fall theatrically to ensure a free-kick.

Horan laughed it off. The point had been proved.

Van de Donk's face was etched in disbelief when Horan's goal went in. She had been a huge part of what had made the Dutch so effective, especially in the first half, but that momentum was gone now.

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker had spoken of the American strength in midfield. Armed with the knowledge that most of the USA squad's creativity comes through that area, he packed it with an army of his best players.

Van de Donk was accompanied by Jill Roord, who scored the Dutch goal, plus rising star Esmee Brugts, 2019 ace Jackie Groenen and Victoria Pelova.

Ask me to name a midfield unit that's as good as Holland's, and I'll offer you Spain, but no others.

The Americans, firstly playing a trio — Savannah DeMelo and Andi Sullivan alongside Horan, before DeMelo made way for Lavelle — had no answer.

Until Horan did. Re-energized, lifted by the spirit of their captain, the Americans pressed on strongly and had the better chances toward the end.

United States vs. Netherlands: Full match highlights

By the final minutes, the Netherlands was reduced to desperate defending and the USA could have stolen it.

Never mind. Mission accomplished. Mettle tested. And a day to be grateful for a captain … who produced a captain's response.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

