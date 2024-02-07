National Football League
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: One-stop betting shop for all things 49ers-Chiefs
Published Feb. 7, 2024 5:52 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl LVIII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is set for Sunday — and getting in on the action means placing some bets!

By now, you know that there are countless ways to wager on the Big Game. 

From the length of the national anthem to the point total, the second-half spread to Usher's halftime performance, bettors can try their luck in a variety of markets.

So if you're looking for a one-stop shop for all your Super Bowl betting needs, we've got you covered.

Check out this comprehensive list that will prepare you for every possible way to bet on Sunday's huge NFL finale.

Five fun ways to bet 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl

Taylor Swift prop bets tracker

What's in a jersey number? A touchdown prop bet

Will "Yeah!" lead Usher's halftime; Taylor Swift cameo?

How to bet 49ers-Chiefs second-half total

How to bet on Travis Kelce vs. Caitlin Clark

Best player prop bets for 49ers-Chiefs

Mahomes favored for MVP, Kelce's odds shorten

Early 49ers-Chiefs 2024 NFL Super Bowl LVIII best bets

49ers open as favorites

Do the Chiefs have a more dominant defense than the 49ers?

Three reasons to bet on Chiefs

Three reasons to bet on 49ers

Over/Under times for Reba McEntire National Anthem

10 betting trends to know for 49ers-Chiefs

2024 Super Bowl Gatorade color odds, history, pick

Bettor wagers $1 million on 49ers, tracking other big bets

Can favored 49ers prevail in Super Bowl LVIII?

Check back for more as football fans countdown to Sunday!

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

