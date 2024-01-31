National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Taylor Swift prop bets tracker Published Jan. 31, 2024 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is it the Super Bowl or the Taylor Swift Bowl?

Either way, there's plenty of action for bettors when it comes to the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Obviously, you can throw some money at the straight-up winner, the spread and the point total. However, Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor's Version has more than a handful of novelty bets that might be worth a sprinkle.

Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce and Swift began a courtship in the summer of 2023. After the usually fiercely private Swift declared to the world that "that's my man," her presence at Chiefs games, at one point, actually impacted the odds during the regular season.

Fast-forward to February, and the Swift-Kelce Love Story is still dominating the media — and now, it's affecting Big Game betting.

Let's take a look at the bets that could make you a Mean buck beyond your Wildest Dreams.

Will Kelce and Swift appear together in a TV commercial during Super Bowl LVIII?

Yes: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

No: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

Will the Super Bowl MVP mention Taylor Swift during his speech?

Yes: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

No: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

Will Kelce propose to Swift at the Super Bowl?

Yes: +920 (bet $10 to win $102 total)

No: -2200 (bet $10 to win $10.45 total)

Will Swift be shown on camera during the National Anthem?

Yes: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

No: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Will Kelce & Swift be shown kissing after the game is final?

Yes: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

No: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

How many times will Taylor Swift be shown on camera during the halftime show?

Over 1.5 times: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Under 1.5 times: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

Will Kelce have more receptions than Swift has platinum albums (10)?

Over: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Under: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Exactly 10: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

