2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Taylor Swift prop bets tracker
Is it the Super Bowl or the Taylor Swift Bowl?
Either way, there's plenty of action for bettors when it comes to the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Obviously, you can throw some money at the straight-up winner, the spread and the point total. However, Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor's Version has more than a handful of novelty bets that might be worth a sprinkle.
Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce and Swift began a courtship in the summer of 2023. After the usually fiercely private Swift declared to the world that "that's my man," her presence at Chiefs games, at one point, actually impacted the odds during the regular season.
Fast-forward to February, and the Swift-Kelce Love Story is still dominating the media — and now, it's affecting Big Game betting.
Let's take a look at the bets that could make you a Mean buck beyond your Wildest Dreams.
Will Kelce and Swift appear together in a TV commercial during Super Bowl LVIII?
Yes: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)
No: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)
Will the Super Bowl MVP mention Taylor Swift during his speech?
Yes: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
No: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)
Will Kelce propose to Swift at the Super Bowl?
Yes: +920 (bet $10 to win $102 total)
No: -2200 (bet $10 to win $10.45 total)
Will Swift be shown on camera during the National Anthem?
Yes: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
No: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Will Kelce & Swift be shown kissing after the game is final?
Yes: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)
No: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)
How many times will Taylor Swift be shown on camera during the halftime show?
Over 1.5 times: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Under 1.5 times: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)
Will Kelce have more receptions than Swift has platinum albums (10)?
Over: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Under: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)
Exactly 10: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
-
Tom Brady: 'The fire burns' in Bill Belichick to continue coaching
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Coin toss prop lines, betting history
Chiefs to test Super Bowl trend, opting to wear home jerseys against 49ers
-
Lions won't have an easy road in 2024. But Ben Johnson's return helps a great deal
Jared Goff 'would love' to sign contract extension with Lions this offseason
Early 49ers-Chiefs 2024 NFL Super Bowl LVIII best bets
-
2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, Super Bowl matchup
Las Vegas is driving Super Bowl ticket prices to record levels
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Bettor wagers $1 million on 49ers moneyline
2024 Super Bowl LVIII proposal odds: Will Travis Kelce fill blank space on Taylor Swift's finger?
-
Tom Brady: 'The fire burns' in Bill Belichick to continue coaching
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Coin toss prop lines, betting history
Chiefs to test Super Bowl trend, opting to wear home jerseys against 49ers
-
Lions won't have an easy road in 2024. But Ben Johnson's return helps a great deal
Jared Goff 'would love' to sign contract extension with Lions this offseason
Early 49ers-Chiefs 2024 NFL Super Bowl LVIII best bets
-
2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, Super Bowl matchup
Las Vegas is driving Super Bowl ticket prices to record levels
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Bettor wagers $1 million on 49ers moneyline