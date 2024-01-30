National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII proposal odds: Will Travis Kelce fill blank space on Taylor Swift's finger? Updated Jan. 30, 2024 4:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It was the NFL prop heard ‘round the world on Monday.

FanDuel Canada decided to take a cannonball dive into the Super Bowl proposition bet pool, leaning into the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce craze.

The sportsbook operator posted a Yes/No prop on whether Kelce would propose to Swift on the field after Super Bowl LVIII.

Could you have guessed that bettors would immediately slam the No?

You’d have thought it was the Monday after the Super Bowl and bettors already knew the answer.

Said FanDuel Canada’s trading team Tuesday morning, "The ‘Will Travis Kelce propose’ market has seen great interest from bettors in Ontario and media across Canada and the U.S."

One look at the odds movement will tell you that there is no snow on the beach.

Just Say No

Late Monday afternoon, social media started buzzing with news of FanDuel Canada’s Kelce-Swift proposal offering. The book opened No as a -250 favorite (meaning it would take a $250 bet to profit $100) and Yes as a +190 underdog (a $100 bet would profit $190).

Less than an hour later, No had rocketed all the way to a massive -3500 favorite. That meant it would take a $3500 wager on No to win a mere $100.

Correspondingly, Yes ballooned to a much larger underdog at +1100, meaning a $100 bet would net $1,100 in profit if Kelce proposed to Swift on the field.

FanDuel Canada took all that No action and subsequent odds movement in stride.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to engage our customers with new and unique markets," FanDuel Canada’s trading team said. "The Super Bowl has a great history of these types of bets, and we’re excited to be able to link pop culture and sport through our Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift offerings.

"This is just one of many new novelty markets we’re offering to engage our customers leading into the Super Bowl."

Odds continue to shift on the Kelce-Swift proposal prop, with some resistance finally showing up to bring it back in the other direction.

As of 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the odds were at No -2200/Yes +920.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

