2024 Super Bowl VIII odds: How to bet 49ers-Chiefs second-half total

Everyone is talking about the wagers for Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII — player prop bets, anyone? — but bettors shouldn't forget about one specific market: second-half live betting.

The San Francisco 49ers are a 2-point favorite over the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, but the early second-half line has the Chiefs as a half-point favorite.

The second-half wager that's getting some attention is the total Over/Under of 23.5 combined points scored.

Kansas City has hit the second-half Under in 18 out of 20 games this season.

The Over 23.5 sits at -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total).

The Under 23.5 is -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total).

FOX Sports Betting Analysts Geoff Schwartz and Sam "Sammy P" Panayotovich offered their insights on the second-half total, and Schwartz pointed out that Kansas City has allowed just 10 points in the second half of three playoff games (none against the Miami Dolphins, seven against the Buffalo Bills and three against the Baltimore Ravens).

In the second half, Kansas City scored 10 points in the 26-7 win over the Dolphins, 14 in the 27-24 win over the Bills and none in the 17-10 win over the Ravens.

It all adds up to a logical play for Schwartz.

"I kind of like the second-half Under already," he said. "The Chiefs offense we've seen in the postseason starts really fast, then has kind of cratered off. No fourth quarter points against Buffalo, no second-half points against the Ravens and their defense in the second half of games has been outstanding the entire season."

Panayotovich added that "24 is a very popular second-half total," and said he wouldn't be surprised if the team with the halftime lead turned to the running game to milk the clock, especially the 49ers with running back Christian McCaffrey.

"There's a world where if the Niners are up, they try to run the ball with McCaffrey the entire second half. Same thing with Kansas City. You know, it's crazy, we talk about them being in the Super Bowl — they beat an awful Dolphins defense in minus-15 degree weather, they beat a Bills defense playing on the shortest rest of any team in playoff history.

"So I think all of that factored in explains why the position opened just under that 24 at 23.5."

