National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Can favored 49ers prevail in Super Bowl LVIII? Published Feb. 6, 2024 12:14 p.m. ET

Kansas City wasn't much of a surprise to make it to Super Bowl LVIII, as the Chiefs are the NFL's defending champions.

And based on point spreads, the San Francisco 49ers are exactly where they should be, as well.

The 49ers (14-5) were favored in all 20 games this year, including the postseason and Super Bowl LVIII.

San Francisco is the first team to be favored in every game since the 2017 New England Patriots.

Its smallest point spread was in the season opener (-1.5), a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Its biggest upset loss was as a 9.5-point favorite against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 (19-17).

Here are the 49ers' weekly results, with the point spreads:

Week 1: Beat Steelers 30-7 (-1.5)

Week 2: Beat Rams 30-23 (-7.5)

Week 3: Beat Giants 30-12 (-10.5)

Week 4: Beat Cardinals 35-16 (-13.5)

Week 5: Beat Cowboys 42-10 (-3.5)

Week 6: Lost to Browns 19-17 (-9.5)

Week 7: Lost to Vikings 22-17 (-6.5)

Week 8: Lost to Bengals 31-17 (-4.5)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Beat Jaguars 34-3 (-3.5)

Week 11: Beat Buccaneers 27-14 (-13.5)

Week 12: Beat Seahawks 31-13 (-7.5)

Week 13: Beat Eagles 42-19 (-3.5)

Week 14: Beat Seahawks 28-16 (-14.5)

Week 15: Beat Cardinals 45-29 (-13.5)

Week 16: Lost to Ravens 33-19 (-6.5)

Week 17: Beat Commanders 27-10 (-14.5)

Week 18: Lost to Rams 21-20 (-5.5)

Divisional round: Beat Packers 24-21 (-10.5)

NFC Championship: Beat Lions 34-31 (-7.5)

Super Bowl LVIII: vs. Chiefs (-2.5)

Which Super Bowl team had a more impressive playoff run?

The 49ers are 9-10 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Chiefs are 12-7-1 ATS.

Emmanuel Acho, co-host of Speak, said San Francisco's run to the Super Bowl is more impressive, given the question marks the team faced a year ago after quarterback Brock Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

"Before the season, most of us had to reserve our opinion on the Niners until what? Until we saw Brock Purdy play, because we didn't even know what Brock Purdy was going to be capable of doing or not be capable of doing," Acho said. "We didn't know if he was going to be able to throw the football.

" … For me, the Niners were still more impressive [this season than the Chiefs]."

Kansas City (14-6) was favored in its first 16 games, then was a 3.5-point underdog in the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City won 13-12 despite not playing Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and others.

The Chiefs were underdogs in their past two playoff games — +2.5 in the divisional round at the Buffalo Bills (27-24) and +4.5 in the AFC Championship Game at Baltimore (17-10).

But there's hope for Chiefs fans: As a 4-point favorite, the 2017 Patriots lost to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII, 41-33.

Who are you backing in Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers or Chiefs? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

