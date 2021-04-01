SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher: It's better for Steph Curry's legacy to leave the Warriors | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Emmanuel Acho explains why Cam Newton has lost his respect from NFL organizations | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Matt Leinart: Trevor Lawrence & Urban Meyer can successfully transform the Jaguars | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Ric Bucher: James Harden is more qualified than LeBron & Giannis to win MVP | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Greg Jennings: Packers relied too much on Aaron Rodgers to overcome mishaps I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Emmanuel Acho: Jimmy G won't thrive in S.F. as the 49ers look to draft a new QB | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Bucky Brooks: Rookie quarterbacks are more prepared for the NFL than ever | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: Nets are bigger title contenders than LeBron's Lakers at full strength | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Malcom Jenkins: Matthew Stafford has found himself in a perfect situation with Sean McVay's Rams | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: Nets' addition of Blake Griffin & Aldridge hinder KD's all-time great status I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Greg Jennings breaks down why top NFL WR's may be hesitant to play with Lamar Jackson | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Joel Klatt believes the 49ers should draft Justin Fields over Mac Jones & Trey Lance | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Ric Bucher: Lakers naming KCP & Schroder as trade options may backfire | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill? — Saints' Alvin Kamara weighs in on who should start Week 1 | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Emmanuel Acho: LeBron is one of the most underappreciated athletes of all time I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 24 Fox Sports
'Nothing is stopping Tampa Bay next season' — Marcellus Wiley on Bucs re-signing Ndamukong Suh | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 24 Fox Sports
Marcellus Wiley: Cam Newton's struggles are a 'one-time thing,' bet on culture I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 23 Fox Sports
Emmanuel Acho: Dak Prescott is under more pressure than Carson Wentz next season; He's finally elite | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 23 Fox Sports
Ric Bucher: LeBron's injury may bolster his opportunity for winning MVP | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 23 Fox Sports
Emmanuel Acho: Dak Prescott won't live up to year one due to high expectations I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 22 Fox Sports
Marcellus Wiley breaks down why Lamar Jackson is unfairly criticized in the NFL | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 22 Fox Sports
Emmanuel Acho: LeBron James is out, Lakers will end up playing roulette with NBA playoffs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 22 Fox Sports
Ric Bucher: LeBron James does not deserve more than 4 MVP awards | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 19 Fox Sports
Emmanuel Acho explains why Chiefs should be concerned over Browns in AFC | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 19 Fox Sports
Emmanuel Acho: 'Cam Newton played the worst but got paid the most' | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
MARCH 19 Fox Sports
