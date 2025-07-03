National Basketball Association Paul Pierce Responds to LeBron, Calls Himself 'The Best Pure-Scorer' Ever Updated Jul. 4, 2025 8:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Paul Pierce carried immense confidence throughout his 19-year NBA career. He had to, in order to sustain his role as a lead scorer and an elite shot-maker. That self-assurance, though, hasn't wavered since he retired.

So, when LeBron James called current Houston Rockets wing Kevin Durant the "most-equipped" scorer in NBA history, Pierce had something to say about that.

"I should be in this conversation," Pierce said, addressing James' comments on the latest episode of his Fox Sports 1 show, "Speak", "I was probably the best pure-scorer ever in the history of the league… I was pretty equipped when I think about it."

Pierce has a point. He averaged 19.7 points over his career, and 20 or more in eight separate seasons. He totaled the 18th most points in NBA history. So, like he stated, he should certainly be in this conversation.

But, more equipped than Durant? The best pure-scorer ever?

Now, those are some bold claims.

In a straight comparison to Durant, it doesn't seem very close. Durant, who is still active in the NBA and able to put the ball in the basket as well as he ever as, has needed two fewer seasons than Pierce to become the NBA's eighth-leading scorer of all time. If he plays at least 60 games this upcoming season, it's pretty likely he jumps Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki to claim the sixth spot, and he could even rival Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant to break into the top five before it's all said and done.

Pierce's best scoring campaign was during the 2005-2006 season when he averaged 26.8 points per game. Durant has topped that mark in eight separate seasons.

Durant also scores at a more efficient rate than Pierce did, as his career field-goal percentage is 50.2% whereas Pierce's was 44.5%.

It's a popular belief that Durant is the best pure-scorer of all-time because of said efficiency, and his ability to do it at all three levels. He pulls up from deep, comes off ball screens and down screens to shoot off the catch, and uses his length to drive to the basket — doing all with ease.

On "Speak", Pierce's co-host Keyshawn Johnson brought all of this up, pushing back on Pierce's self-acclaim. Pierce accepted the argument and rebutted by explaining how Durant's length and height gave him an advantage over Pierce, leading to his greater efficiency.

"I shot more bad shots than Kevin," Pierce said. "Because he's 7-feet, he can get his shot off over anybody."

So, that's where the "most-equipped" debate comes into play.

Pierce is saying, apart from the efficiency and the stats, he was "equipped" to score in every way Durant does, but more so.

"Could you pull up from the elbow, could you knock down the 3, could you turn-around, could you dunk?" Johnson asked Pierce.

"I could do all of it," Pierce said.

While the numbers don't back up Pierce's claim that he was a better pure-scorer than Durant, it's fair for him to think he's the "more-equipped" or equally so. He's confident in his game, and the legacy he left in the NBA with his scoring chops.

"Shoot, you gotta put me in that conversation when you talk about the most-equipped scorers," Pierce said. "C'mon Bron."

