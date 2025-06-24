National Football League Keyshawn Johnson Returns to Los Angeles Roots in New Limited Series 'LA Legends' Updated Jun. 30, 2025 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last November, FOX Sports' Keyshawn Johnson returned to Susan Miller Dorsey High School in Baldwin Hills alongside fellow South Central LA native Paul Pierce to relive their shared inner-city upbringings. Most notably, Johnson revealed how local gang members would intimidate rival high schools by shooting out the stadium lights — earning Dorsey’s Jackie Robinson Field its infamous nickname, " The Terrordome ."

This summer, Johnson, a USC alum, former No. 1 overall draft pick and 11-year NFL wide receiver, is diving deeper into his Los Angeles roots in a new limited series titled "LA Legends" on his digital show "All Facts No Brakes."

Johnson sits down with legendary figures interconnected within the LA landscape and immerses himself in the fabric of the city by visiting landmarks such as California State Prison and Inglewood High School.

Through storytelling with guests such as Baron Davis, Trevor Ariza, Candace Parker and Ice Cube, "LA Legends" captures the heartbeat of Los Angeles and how the city shaped each legend's career.

Watch the series trailer and catch new episodes of the show weekly at 9 a.m. ET on "All Facts No Brakes."

Episode 1 (OUT NOW): South Central Stars (ft. DeSean Jackson, Baron Davis and Paul Pierce)

These four former pro athletes and LA natives sit down for an authentic conversation about how growing up here shaped their mentality and success.

Episode 2: Women's Hoops Pioneers (ft. Candace Parker and Cheryl Miller)

On the heels of her jersey retirement with the Sparks, Candace Parker joins up with her GOAT Cheryl Miller to discuss their impact on women’s hoops.

Episode 3: N.W.A Tribute (ft. Lil Eazy-E, DJ Yella and Arabian Prince)

Founding members of N.W.A — DJ Yella and Arabian Prince — join Lil Eazy-E’s son to pay tribute to the group’s South Central LA roots and cultural impact.

Episode 4: Ice Cube Sit-down

Ice Cube sits down for a 1-on-1 conversation about delivering the Dodgers World Series trophy, playing street basketball and pivoting from local Compton celebrity to worldwide star.

Episode 5: Rowley Park Hoops (ft. Brandon Jennings and Michael Cooper)

Brandon Jennings returns to his hometown Compton basketball gym, where he has since rehabilitated, with a surprise appearance by childhood mentor Michael Cooper.

Episode 6: Paul Pierce Returns to Inglewood

Paul Pierce meets Keyshawn Johnson at his old stomping grounds at Inglewood High School and the two reflect on their shared roots in the heart of LA.

Episode 7: Los Angeles Prison visit (ft. Trevor Ariza)

In partnership with the LA-based non-profit " Between the Lines ," Keyshawn Johnson heads to California State Prison in Los Angeles County with Lakers champion Trevor Ariza to play basketball with the incarcerated population.

