2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Gatorade bath odds, history of famous prop bet

Super Bowl-winning football teams usually douse their coach with Gatorade as the final seconds tick off the scoreboard.

Know who else celebrates?

Bettors who put some green down on the correct celebratory color.

One of the most popular Super Bowl non-game prop bets involves the color of the Gatorade used in the victory dousing.

Gatorade became the official sports drink of the NFL in 1983.

Here are the odds for the Gatorade shower after the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas:

Purple: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Yellow/green: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Orange: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Blue: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Red: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Clear/water: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

No Gatorade bath: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Some victory bath notes:

– At Bet MGM, Orange has moved from +550 to +500, as 29% of bets (most) and 35% of money (most) is on Orange.

– Purple is the favorite after being used on Chiefs coach Andy Reid last season. Purple had the longest odds before Super Bowl LVII among colors (+800, ahead of +1200 no bath).

– The color yet to be poured on the winning coach is red. The primary color of the Niners and Chiefs? Hmmm …

– No Gatorade bath's odds worsened from +1200 last year to +2000.

Here's a look back at the victory dousing in previous Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LVII, 2023: Purple (Chiefs 38, Eagles 35)

Super Bowl LVI, 2022: Blue ( Rams 23, Bengals 20)

Super Bowl LV, 2021: Blue (Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)

Super Bowl LIV, 2020: Orange (Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)

Super Bowl LIII, 2019: Blue (Patriots 13, Rams 3)

Super Bowl LII, 2018: Yellow (Eagles 41, Patriots 33)

Super Bowl LI, 2017: None (Patriots 34, Falcons 28)

Super Bowl 50, 2016: Orange (Broncos 24, Panthers 10)

Super Bowl XLIX, 2015: Blue (Patriots 28, Seahawks 24)

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Orange (Seahawks 43, Broncos 8)

Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: None (Ravens 34, 49ers 31)

Super Bowl XLVI, 2012: Purple (Giants 21, Patriots 17)

Super Bowl XLV, 2011: Orange (Packers 31, Steelers 25)

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2010: Orange (Saints 31, Colts 17)

Super Bowl XLIII, 2009: Yellow (Steelers 27, Cardinals 23)

Super Bowl XLII, 2008: Clear (Giants 17, Patriots 14)

Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Clear (Colts 29, Bears 17)

Super Bowl XL, 2006: Clear (Steelers 21, Seahawks 10)

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005: Clear (Patriots 24, Eagles 21)

Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004: None (Patriots 32, Panthers 29)

Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003: Purple (Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21)

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002: None (Patriots 20, Rams 17)

Super Bowl XXXV, 2001: Yellow (Ravens 34, Giants 7)

For those scoring at home, let's go to the Gatorade scoreboard:

Orange: 5

Blue: 4

Clear/water: 4

None: 4

Yellow/green: 3

Purple: 3

Red: 0

Are you wagering on a color for the celebratory Gatorade bath? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

