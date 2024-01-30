National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Coin toss prop lines, betting history Updated Jan. 30, 2024 4:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Want to bet heads or tails on the pregame coin toss for Super Bowl LVIII?

Well, the odds make it a … toss-up.

Most sportsbooks that offer the coin toss prop bet have it as a pick 'em.

One of the most popular Super Bowl bets that doesn't involve the actual game is the result of the pregame coin flip, which is literally a 50-50 proposition, because you have two equal choices.

The history of the Super Bowl coin toss bears this out: It's close to a 50-50 result, with tails holding a 30-27 lead in the all-time results (52.6%).

Tails has been the winner seven times in the past 10 Super Bowls.

Let's take a look at the odds for the upcoming coin toss for Super Bowl LVIII.

The pregame coin toss is the purest of all sports bets. A simple heads or tails, and instant gratification afterward. No +/- to account for underdogs/favorites when you place your wager.

Several books offer wagers on the coin toss, and here are the odds from DraftKings:

Heads: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Tails: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Is winning the coin toss a good omen for that team? Not really.

The winner of the coin toss has lost the game 32 times.

For those keeping track at home, the coin flip has landed on tails 30 times and on heads 27 times. So maybe the old phrase, "tails never fails," is sort of true.

Super Bowl LVII (2023): Tails, Chiefs-x

Super Bowl LVI (2022): Heads, Bengals

Super Bowl LV (2021): Heads, Chiefs

Super Bowl LIV (2020): Tails, 49ers

Super Bowl LIII (2019): Tails, Rams

Super Bowl LII (2018): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl LI (2017): Tails, Falcons

Super Bowl 50 (2016): Tails, Panthers

Super Bowl XLIX (2015): Tails, Seahawks

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Tails, Seahawks-x

Super Bowl XLVII (2013): Heads, Ravens-x

Super Bowl XLVI (2012): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl XLV (2011): Heads, Packers-x

Super Bowl XLIV (2010): Heads, Saints-x

Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Heads, Cardinals

Super Bowl XLII (2008): Tails, Giants-x

Super Bowl XLI (2007): Heads, Bears

Super Bowl XL (2006): Tails, Seahawks

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): Tails, Panthers

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Tails, Buccaneers-x

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): Heads, Rams

Super Bowl XXXV (2001): Tails, Giants

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): Tails, Rams-x

Super Bowl XXXIII (1999): Tails, Falcons

Super Bowl XXXII (1998): Tails, Packers

Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl XXX (1996): Tails, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XXIX (1995): Heads, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XXVIII (1994): Tails, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Heads, Bills

Super Bowl XXVI (1992): Heads, Commanders-x

Super Bowl XXV (1991): Heads, Bills

Super Bowl XXIV (1990): Heads, Broncos

Super Bowl XXIII (1989): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XXII (1988): Heads, Commanders-x

Super Bowl XXI (1987): Tails, Broncos

Super Bowl XX (1986): Tails, Bears-x

Super Bowl XIX (1985): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XVIII (1984): Heads, Raiders-x

Super Bowl XVII (1983): Tails, Dolphins

Super Bowl XVI (1982): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XV (1981): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl XIV (1980): Heads, Rams

Super Bowl XIII (1979): Heads, Cowboys

Super Bowl XII (1978): Heads, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XI (1977): Tails, Raiders-x

Super Bowl X (1976): Heads, Cowboys

Super Bowl IX (1975): Tails, Steelers-x

Super Bowl VIII (1974): Heads, Dolphins-x

Super Bowl VII (1973): Heads, Dolphins-x

Super Bowl VI (1972): Heads, Dolphins

Super Bowl V (1971): Tails, Cowboys

Super Bowl IV (1970): Tails, Vikings

Super Bowl III (1969): Heads, Jets-x

Super Bowl II (1968): Tails, Raiders

Super Bowl I (1967): Heads, Packers-x

*x - denotes coin flip and Super Bowl winner

