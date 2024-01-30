2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Coin toss prop lines, betting history
Want to bet heads or tails on the pregame coin toss for Super Bowl LVIII?
Well, the odds make it a … toss-up.
Most sportsbooks that offer the coin toss prop bet have it as a pick 'em.
RELATED: 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Will Kelce fill blank space on Swift's finger?
One of the most popular Super Bowl bets that doesn't involve the actual game is the result of the pregame coin flip, which is literally a 50-50 proposition, because you have two equal choices.
The history of the Super Bowl coin toss bears this out: It's close to a 50-50 result, with tails holding a 30-27 lead in the all-time results (52.6%).
Tails has been the winner seven times in the past 10 Super Bowls.
Let's take a look at the odds for the upcoming coin toss for Super Bowl LVIII.
The pregame coin toss is the purest of all sports bets. A simple heads or tails, and instant gratification afterward. No +/- to account for underdogs/favorites when you place your wager.
Several books offer wagers on the coin toss, and here are the odds from DraftKings:
Heads: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Tails: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Is winning the coin toss a good omen for that team? Not really.
The winner of the coin toss has lost the game 32 times.
For those keeping track at home, the coin flip has landed on tails 30 times and on heads 27 times. So maybe the old phrase, "tails never fails," is sort of true.
Super Bowl LVII (2023): Tails, Chiefs-x
Super Bowl LVI (2022): Heads, Bengals
Super Bowl LV (2021): Heads, Chiefs
Super Bowl LIV (2020): Tails, 49ers
Super Bowl LIII (2019): Tails, Rams
Super Bowl LII (2018): Heads, Patriots
Super Bowl LI (2017): Tails, Falcons
Super Bowl 50 (2016): Tails, Panthers
Super Bowl XLIX (2015): Tails, Seahawks
Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Tails, Seahawks-x
Super Bowl XLVII (2013): Heads, Ravens-x
Super Bowl XLVI (2012): Heads, Patriots
Super Bowl XLV (2011): Heads, Packers-x
Super Bowl XLIV (2010): Heads, Saints-x
Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Heads, Cardinals
Super Bowl XLII (2008): Tails, Giants-x
Super Bowl XLI (2007): Heads, Bears
Super Bowl XL (2006): Tails, Seahawks
Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): Tails, Eagles
Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): Tails, Panthers
Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Tails, Buccaneers-x
Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): Heads, Rams
Super Bowl XXXV (2001): Tails, Giants
Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): Tails, Rams-x
Super Bowl XXXIII (1999): Tails, Falcons
Super Bowl XXXII (1998): Tails, Packers
Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Heads, Patriots
Super Bowl XXX (1996): Tails, Cowboys-x
Super Bowl XXIX (1995): Heads, 49ers-x
Super Bowl XXVIII (1994): Tails, Cowboys-x
Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Heads, Bills
Super Bowl XXVI (1992): Heads, Commanders-x
Super Bowl XXV (1991): Heads, Bills
Super Bowl XXIV (1990): Heads, Broncos
Super Bowl XXIII (1989): Tails, 49ers-x
Super Bowl XXII (1988): Heads, Commanders-x
Super Bowl XXI (1987): Tails, Broncos
Super Bowl XX (1986): Tails, Bears-x
Super Bowl XIX (1985): Tails, 49ers-x
Super Bowl XVIII (1984): Heads, Raiders-x
Super Bowl XVII (1983): Tails, Dolphins
Super Bowl XVI (1982): Tails, 49ers-x
Super Bowl XV (1981): Tails, Eagles
Super Bowl XIV (1980): Heads, Rams
Super Bowl XIII (1979): Heads, Cowboys
Super Bowl XII (1978): Heads, Cowboys-x
Super Bowl XI (1977): Tails, Raiders-x
Super Bowl X (1976): Heads, Cowboys
Super Bowl IX (1975): Tails, Steelers-x
Super Bowl VIII (1974): Heads, Dolphins-x
Super Bowl VII (1973): Heads, Dolphins-x
Super Bowl VI (1972): Heads, Dolphins
Super Bowl V (1971): Tails, Cowboys
Super Bowl IV (1970): Tails, Vikings
Super Bowl III (1969): Heads, Jets-x
Super Bowl II (1968): Tails, Raiders
Super Bowl I (1967): Heads, Packers-x
*x - denotes coin flip and Super Bowl winner
Are you going to make a play on the coin flip for Super Bowl LVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.
-
Super Bowl LVIII MVP odds, picks: Patrick Mahomes is new favorite
Scouting Super Bowl LVIII: 3 key matchups that could decide 49ers vs. Chiefs
NFL betting action report: 'Everyone is happy' at books with 49ers, Chiefs results
-
Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to victory: 'Greatest underdog in sports history'
Misery loves company: Lions headline list of teams with longest Super Bowl droughts
A look back at the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl matchup 4 years ago
-
2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, Super Bowl matchup
49ers-Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: 49ers open as favorites
Justin Tucker explains pregame dustup with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
-
Super Bowl LVIII MVP odds, picks: Patrick Mahomes is new favorite
Scouting Super Bowl LVIII: 3 key matchups that could decide 49ers vs. Chiefs
NFL betting action report: 'Everyone is happy' at books with 49ers, Chiefs results
-
Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to victory: 'Greatest underdog in sports history'
Misery loves company: Lions headline list of teams with longest Super Bowl droughts
A look back at the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl matchup 4 years ago
-
2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, Super Bowl matchup
49ers-Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: 49ers open as favorites
Justin Tucker explains pregame dustup with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce