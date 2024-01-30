National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Bettor wagers $1 million on 49ers moneyline Published Jan. 30, 2024 4:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Here at FOX Sports, we like big bets and we cannot lie.

And nothing invites big bets quite like the Super Bowl odds market.

Consider this space your one-stop shop to learn about all the major Super Bowl wagers and what the oddsmakers are saying about those wagers.

We'll update every day through Super Bowl Sunday.

And we've got a whopper to get started.

All Hail Caesars

On Tuesday morning, after a flurry of news about how all the early action was on the Kansas City Chiefs, it was the San Francisco 49ers taking the first truly major wager.

Caesars Sports reported that a customer in Michigan put $1 million on 49ers moneyline -120. It's the first reported seven-figure wager in the Super Bowl LVIII odds market, but it surely won't be the last.

If the 49ers beat the Chiefs, the bettor will profit $833,333.33, for a total payout of $1,833,333.33. Yeah, don't forget that 33 cents at the end, as if it matters!

Check back regularly for more big-bet news and comments.

