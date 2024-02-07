National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII: What's in a jersey number? A touchdown prop bet Published Feb. 7, 2024 11:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's in a number?

Plenty, if the first or last touchdown scorer in Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII is wearing the right one.

A prop bet being offered for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs showdown is based on the jersey number of the player to score the first (or last) touchdown on Sunday.

The odds are the same for the first or last TD scorer:

Over jersey number 19.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under jersey number 19.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Here's a look at notable players and their jersey numbers for the two teams.

49ers

Brandon Aiyuk 11

Brock Purdy 13

Jauan Jennings 15

Deebo Samuel 19

Christian McCaffrey 23

Elijah Mitchell 25

Kyle Juszczyk 44

Ross Dwelley 82

Willie Snead IV 83

George Kittle 85

Chiefs

Jerick McKinnon 1

Rashee Rice 4

Justyn Ross 8

Isiah Pacheco 10

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 11

Mecole Hardman 12

Patrick Mahomes 15

Richie James 17

Kadarius Toney 19

Skyy Moore 24

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 25

Noah Gray 83

Justin Watson 84

Travis Kelce 87

Here are the first and last touchdown scorers this postseason for the 49ers and Chiefs:

NFC Divisional Round: 49ers 24, Packers 21

First: Kittle

Last: McCaffrey

NFC Championship: 49ers 34, Lions 31

First: Jameson Williams, Lions (9)

Last: Williams, Lions

AFC Wild Card: Chiefs 26, Dolphins 7

First: Rice

Last: Pacheco

AFC Divisional Round: Chiefs 27, Bills 24

First: Josh Allen, Bills (17)

Last: Pacheco

AFC Championship: Chiefs 17, Ravens 10

First: Kelce

Last: Pacheco

