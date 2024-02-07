2024 Super Bowl LVIII: What's in a jersey number? A touchdown prop bet
What's in a number?
Plenty, if the first or last touchdown scorer in Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII is wearing the right one.
RELATED: Best player prop bets for 49ers-Chiefs
A prop bet being offered for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs showdown is based on the jersey number of the player to score the first (or last) touchdown on Sunday.
The odds are the same for the first or last TD scorer:
Over jersey number 19.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under jersey number 19.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Here's a look at notable players and their jersey numbers for the two teams.
49ers
Brock Purdy 13
Deebo Samuel 19
Ross Dwelley 82
Chiefs
Richie James 17
Skyy Moore 24
Noah Gray 83
Travis Kelce 87
Here are the first and last touchdown scorers this postseason for the 49ers and Chiefs:
NFC Divisional Round: 49ers 24, Packers 21
First: Kittle
Last: McCaffrey
NFC Championship: 49ers 34, Lions 31
First: Jameson Williams, Lions (9)
Last: Williams, Lions
AFC Wild Card: Chiefs 26, Dolphins 7
First: Rice
Last: Pacheco
AFC Divisional Round: Chiefs 27, Bills 24
First: Josh Allen, Bills (17)
Last: Pacheco
AFC Championship: Chiefs 17, Ravens 10
First: Kelce
Last: Pacheco
Are you going to wager on the first and/or last touchdown scorer in Super Bowl LVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.
