National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: How long will Reba McEntire's national anthem last? Published Feb. 6, 2024 1:55 p.m. ET

One of the most popular non-game related prop bets could be music to the ears of bettors.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Reba McEntire will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Bettors hit YouTube and the internet, seeking clues on how long McEntire's rendition of the national anthem will last.

The Over/Under total is set at 90.5 seconds at FanDuel Sportsbook, after opening at 83.5.

The odds for McEntire's O/U:

OVER: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

UNDER: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

The Over has hit nine times and the Under seven times with one push since song times were kept in 2007.

The length of the anthem is one of the signature moments of the Super Bowl broadcast, thanks to the late Whitney Houston.

Houston's recorded performance (1:56 in length) prior to Super Bowl XXV in 1991 during the Gulf War struck a chord with the country.

Houston's version hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum.

The fastest version on YouTube of McEntire is 83 seconds, but performers generally slow down at the Super Bowl in front of the world-wide audience.

McEntire performed the anthem prior to Game 1 of the 1985 World Series in Kansas City (65 seconds).

Before Game 3 of the 1987 World Series in Cleveland, she clocked in at 1:22.

Her first time performing the national anthem before a sporting event is believed to be the 1974 National Finals Rodeo (72 seconds). Her other times at later roderos were 77, 80 and 85 seconds.

She did the anthem in 78 seconds prior to a celebrity softball game in 2017.

Here are the performers, anthem times and the O/U results since Super Bowl XLI:

Super Bowl LVII: Chris Stapleton (2:05 O/U, 2:01 length, Under)

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton (1:35, 1:52, Over)

Super Bowl LV: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church (1:59, 2:17, Over)

Super Bowl LIV: Demi Lovato (1:55, 1:49, Under)

Super Bowl LIII: Gladys Knight (1:47, 2;01, Over)

Super Bowl LII: Pink (2:00, 1:52, Under)

Super Bowl LI: Luke Bryan (2:09, 2:04, Under)

Super Bowl 50: Lady Gaga (2:21, 2:22, Over)

Super Bowl XLIX: Idina Menzel (2:02, 2:04, Over)

Super Bowl XLVIII: Renee Fleming (2:23, 2:03, Under)

Super Bowl XLVII: Alicia Keys (2:15, 2:36, Over)

Super Bowl XLVI: Kelly Clarkson (1:34, 1:34, push)

Super Bowl XLV: Christina Aguilera (1:54, 1:53, Under)

Super Bowl XLIV: Carrie Underwood (1:41, 1:47, Over)

Super Bowl XLIII: Jennifer Hudson (2:04, 2:10, Over)

Super Bowl XLII: Jordin Sparks (1:47, 1:54, Under)

Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Billy Joel (1:44, 1:30, Under)

Since O/U lines started being offered for the anthem in 2007, Billy Joel's version (Super Bowl XLI, 2007) is the quickest at 90 seconds. Neil Diamond's version prior to Super Bowl XXI in 1987 was 62 seconds, before O/Us were offered.

Alicia Keys' version prior to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 is the longest (2:36), and the singer to hit their mark was "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson, who hit her O/U of 1:34 prior to Super Bowl XLVI.

Do you think Reba McEntire's performance will go Over or Under 90.5 seconds? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

