National Football League Bet on Travis Kelce vs. Caitlin Clark? 2024 Super Bowl LVIII prop odds, pick Updated Feb. 6, 2024 1:34 p.m. ET

Super Bowl Week is here!

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz have a lot of thoughts on how to bet on the Big Game, as do FOX Sports contributors Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill.

During the Group Chat segment of the latest "Bear Bets" episode, Sammy P broke down some of his favorite prop bets. One that particularly stuck out was a fun wager offering that pits Caitlin Clark against Travis Kelce.

In one corner, we've got Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes, the most dominant player in women's college basketball this season.

In the other, we've got Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

And though they won't be on the field/court at the same time, there's still an interesting prop wager involving the two: Clark's total points (+3.5) at Nebraska on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App) vs. Kelce's first-half receiving yards in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

Clark, the reigning John R. Wooden Player of the Year, leads the country in scoring at 32.4 points per game.

Kelce, a four-time first-team All-Pro tight end, averaged 65.6 receiving yards per game during the regular season.

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich , who wrote about the history of Super Bowl prop bets, said the Cornhuskers won't be able to stop Clark.

"I remind everybody, Caitlin Clark just scored 38 points against Nebraska a week ago. She could get 40 against Nebraska," Sammy P said. "If I can get 40 from Caitlin Clark, I get the 3.5; now Travis Kelce needs 44 yards in the first half to beat me. So I will be betting Caitlin Clark through a ‘proxy’ in Vegas."

PICK: Clark (+3.5) to score 3.5 or fewer points than Travis Kelce's first-half receiving yards

Are you riding with Clark against Kelce? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL, women's college basketball and other sports.

